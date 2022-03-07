Searching for a new place to drink? Then consider these six new bars in Singapore this March 2022.
There’s Sugarhall, which returns after a four-year hiatus as a rum-focused cocktail pub. Rascals is a gastrobar that combines forward-thinking dishes with craft beer and sake, and House is a home to premium drinks and luxurious bar food by its sister restaurant Taiga.
Music is an afterthought at most venues, but Offtrack‘s thoughtful music programme is on par with its classic cocktails and pan-Asian dishes. Revival is a new concept by two industry heavyweights that promises exquisitely crafted drinks, and Amy’s Wine Bar puts natural wine on the Holland Village bar map. Read on for more.
6 new bars in Singapore to check out this March 2022:
Natural wine takes hold in Holland Village at Amy’s Wine Bar. You’ll find pet nats from Adelaide Hills, volcanic reds from Sicily and zippy whites from the South of France, paired with dishes like Bagel Cheese Melt and grilled fish with mustard greens and Sichuan peppers.
Thursdays to Sundays, 5pm to 10.30pm
Offtrack is a bar and restaurant with an eclectic music programme. The menu consists of pan-Asian dishes like Vietnamese beef tartare and cauliflower fried rice with XO sauce, and drinks range from highballs and classic cocktails to large format punchbowls. For your listening pleasure, local and regional artists will be behind the decks playing a diverse range of genres normally not heard in a traditional club or F&B setting.
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 4pm to 10.30pm
Rascals is a gastrobar by two chefs who count Labyrinth, Candlenut and Tippling Club as past experiences. Like their previous stints, the food here is just as progressive, and blends influences from Malay, Japanese, Thai, and Indonesian cuisines like a crab and green mango kueh pie tee. There’s a strong list of international craft beer on tap, as well as wine and sake from artisanal producers.
Wednesdays, 6pm to 10.30pm
Thursdays and Fridays, 12pm to 10.30pm
Saturdays and Sundays, 6pm to 10.30pm
Revival is a new project by bartenders Michael Callahan and Roman Foltan, who were also responsible for Barbary Coast. It’s still in soft launch with many details under wraps, but there are currently about 35 cocktails on the menu, such as The Storm on the Sea of Galilee: Hendrick’s Orbium, Beefeater, dry vermouth, marigold, leather and saline.
Sugarhall is the reincarnation of the Amoy Street rum bar that closed in 2018. Now revived as a cocktail pub, rum is still plentiful here but made more approachable through classic cocktails and a menu split equally between rum and other spirits. Food, which comes from Rosemead downstairs, will be elevated pub grub such as a fish pie and cheese burger.
Wednesdays to Sundays, 4pm to 10.30pm
A sister outlet to Japanese restaurant Taiga next door, House is an intimate bar dedicated to precisely executed classic cocktails, sake, whisky and other high end spirits. If the S$36 Dry Martini isn’t rich enough, they have a section called Premium Classics that offers a Yamazaki 12 Old Fashioned for S$68. To eat, the Miyazaki Wagyu Claypot Rice (S$98) is just as decadent.
Mondays to Saturdays, 11am to 11pm