7 best bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2022 at in Singapore

Steal a bit of the Irish luck at these Singapore bars celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2022 with deals on stouts, whiskeys and food.

The day falls officially on Thursday, 17 March, but venues have already started offering promotions, some of which last till the end of the month. The Irish pubs of Scruffy Murphy’s and Muddy Murphy’s are serving affordable pints of Guinness and oysters, as is English public House The Penny Black. Drink a trio of stouts at Quinn’s, and get money off your first pint. If you want to hit up more than one venue, there’s a St. Patrick’s bar crawl that takes you to three Irish-themed pubs in a night.

Other non-shamrock themed bars are also having a look in. Vietnamese craft brewery Heart of Darkness is celebrating with the launch of a new food menu paired with Irish whiskeys, and Burger Bar is pouring plenty of craft stouts from its taps. Over in Katong, Good Intentions and Tap Out team up to offer a whiskey coffee shot. Read on for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: wundervisuals/Getty Images)

7 best bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at in Singapore: