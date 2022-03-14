7 best bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2022 at in Singapore

Steal a bit of the Irish luck at these Singapore bars celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2022 with deals on stouts, whiskeys and food.
The day falls officially on Thursday, 17 March, but venues have already started offering promotions, some of which last till the end of the month. The Irish pubs of Scruffy Murphy’s and Muddy Murphy’s are serving affordable pints of Guinness and oysters, as is English public House The Penny Black. Drink a trio of stouts at Quinn’s, and get money off your first pint. If you want to hit up more than one venue, there’s a St. Patrick’s bar crawl that takes you to three Irish-themed pubs in a night.
Other non-shamrock themed bars are also having a look in. Vietnamese craft brewery Heart of Darkness is celebrating with the launch of a new food menu paired with Irish whiskeys, and Burger Bar is pouring plenty of craft stouts from its taps. Over in Katong, Good Intentions and Tap Out team up to offer a whiskey coffee shot. Read on for more.
7 best bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at in Singapore:
Visit some of Singapore’s best Irish bars in a night at this St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl. The tour stops at three locations, and you get a pint of Guinness and a shot of Irish whiskey at each venue. If you wear green outfits – or even a kilt – you stand a chance to win prizes.
15 to 17 March 2022
3 pax – S$240
4 pax – S$280
5 pax – S$330
Meeting Place: Ikigai Izakaya – The Riverwalk
The St. Paddy’s party starts early at Burger Bar, which is pouring an extensive range of stouts on draft from 11.30am on Thursday. They have options from The Bruery, Stone Brewing, Anderson Valley, and four imperial stouts from Seven Island. Any bottled or canned stouts that day are also 50 percent off.
17 March 2022
Quinn’s lets you get in on the St. Paddy’s action with three pints of Guinness for S$38+, and you can get S$5 off your first pint if you sign up here. They also have an ongoing promotion for three pints of Archipelago Brewery Summer IPA at S$38, and three Heineken Draft at S$33+. No GST.
17 March 2022
Katong bars Good Intentions and Tap Out join hands to party on St. Patrick’s Day. If you drink a pint of stout at both locations between 17 to 20 March, you’re entitled a free Katong Bartender’s Handshake. The shot celebrates the cafe culture of the area with Jameson Whiskey Caskmates Stout Edition, chestnut liqueur, cold brew coffee and salted marshmallow cream.
17 to 20 March 2022
Available at Good Intentions and Tap Out
A month of cheap beer and oysters await at Muddy Murphy’s, which is offering deals throughout March in honour of St. Patrick’s Day. They have three pints of Guinness for S$33, and 10 shells of Oyster Rockefeller, Oyster Kilpatrick, or six fresh oysters for S$30. Two bottles of Magners cider also go for S$24. All prices are nett.
Now till 31 March 2022
It might get messy throughout March at Scruffy Murphy’s, which is serving three pints of Guinness for S$33 or two pints of Magners cider for S$22. When you get hungry, a half dozen Angels In A Tub – oyster in seafood broth, rice wine and sake – or fresh oysters are available for S$30. All prices are nett.
Now till 31 March 2022
It’s St. Patrick’s Month at The Penny Black, which is celebrating with promotions on beers and food. Throughout March, they’re offering three pints of Guinness for S$33, two bottles of Magners cider for S$24, 10 pieces of Oyster Rockefeller or Oyster Kilpatrick for S$30, or six fresh oysters for S$30. All prices are nett.
Now till 31 March 2022
Vietnam craft brewery Heart of Darkness is celebrating all drinks Irish this St. Patrick’s Day with a tasting menu paired with Teeling Irish Whiskeys and their new barrel-aged stout. Priced at S$168++ for two diners, the set features the venue’s latest dishes like Gai Kao, Char Siew Beef Short Ribs and Sweet & Sour Chicken Skewer Duo paired with a flight of four whiskeys and The Ghost, a stout aged in Teeling Irish Whiskey cask.
17 to 31 March 2022