7 new bars and cocktail menus to check out this July 2022

From all drinks Indian to hot sakes, head to these seven new bars and cocktail menus for July 2022.

Making their debuts are Vin Geek, a wine bar in Orchard that highlights French and Italian wines from acclaimed producers. Basdban takes Sichuan flavours and drops them into their cocktails, while Get Some brings local craft beer to residents in Clementi. Flow of the Indus slides Indian spirits into our drinking vocabulary, and Table 33 presents a hot sake programme and bottles they age themselves.

Over at Here Kitty Kitty, their new bartender introduces himself with three new cocktails, and Lil’ Tiger undergoes a slight revamp with a disco theme and drinks that also boogie. Read on for more.

