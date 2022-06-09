Impress dad this Father’s Day with these 7 classy drink products

Fathers, lend me your ears, or rather palates, because this June 2022 edition of new drink products is for you.

But it’s your day, so someone should be buying these for you, and also because this lineup consists of rather pricey bottles. At S$125, Perfume Trees Gin is the most affordable on the list, and well worth the money thanks to its silky floral character and Hong Kong backstory.

At S$215, The Macallan Fine Cacao is the second release of the Speyside distillery’s Harmony Collection with an elegant milk chocolate profile. Costing a little more coin is Mount Gay Andean Oak Cask (S$240), which uses a nontraditional wood barrel to finish the 14-year-old rum.

Bumping up against the 300-dollar mark is Glenglassaugh 10 Year Old Rare Cask Release (S$298), a single-cask whisky that celebrates the Highland distillery’s rebirth a decade ago. Then it’s a jump to S$368 for The Great Gatsby Vallein Tercinier Petit Champagne 1994 Single Cask cognac, a collaboration between local design firm XM and the Warner Bros. film that uses rare spirits as film merchandise.

Also part of The Great Gatsby collection are Glen Grant 1998 Single Cask and Bunnahabhain 1991 Single Cask, two single malts that skyrocket the price up to S$568 and S$988 respectively. Johnnie Walker makes it five figures with its Masters of Flavours 48-year-old blended scotch NFTs, and Dictador partnered with a French contemporary artist on a 100,000-euro bottle of rum.

But you’re a dad. And you’re worth it. Read on for more.

7 new drink products for a classy Father’s Day gift