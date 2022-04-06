8 drink events in Singapore this April 2022, from Easter free-flows to boozy brunches

Yay to new limits of dining in groups of ten, because Covid can only get you if there are 11 or more people. Celebrate at these eight drink events in Singapore this April 2022.
For Easter next weekend, Zafferano is rolling out an Italian spread with unlimited sparkling wine, while Binary trots out its popular kubaneh bread and other brunch fare with spritzes and craft beer. Go on a treasure hunt with Smoke & Mirrors, which has made a cocktail as part of an interactive, theatrical experience at National Gallery, then do good with Les Bouchons as it raises awareness of autism through two drinks.
Over on Sentosa, Skirt blends bourdon with steak plus other whiskey-centric food and drinks, as both Osteria BBR and Butcher’s Block at Raffles Hotel put on indulgent weekend brunches with curated wines. Then it’s back to the National Gallery for Gemma, which pours non-stop martinis and negronis with a modern Italian meal on Sundays. See below for more.
8 drink events in Singapore to RSVP for this April 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- 16 April: Easter brunch and free flow at Zafferano
- 17 April: Easter brunch and free flow at Binary
- Now till 18 April: Treasure hunting with Smoke & Mirrors
- Now till 30 April: World Autism Awareness Day at Les Bouchons
- Now till 31 May: Bourbon and beef at Skirt
- Ongoing: Gemma's bottomless Sunday cocktail brunch
- Ongoing: Sunday brunch at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse
- Ongoing: Weekend brunch at Butcher's Block
Celebrate Easter at Italian restaurant Zafferano, which is throwing a brunch accompanied by unlimited pours of wines. The meal opens with five snacks including tuna carpaccio with Avruga caviar and egg mimosa, then leads to appetisers of short rib ravioli and risotto with smoked caciocavallo cheese.
You get your choice of mains: either an Angus beef sirloin, herb-crusted lamb rack or Mediterranean sea bass, followed by sharing desserts of pastiera Napoletana, colomba Pasquale and chiacchiere. For drinks, choose between two packages that offer either free-flow sparkling wine (S$148++ per person) or champagne (S$198++ per person)
Available on 16 April 2022 from 12pm to 3pm
Binary is heralding Easter with a brunch menu (S$48++ per person; minimum 2 persons) of four courses with optional free-flow deals. The food includes their Signature Kubaneh Bread followed by your choice of eggs, Sunday roast, sides and desserts.
Supplement the celebration with a two-hour free-flow House Package (S$48++ per person) that includes a selection of house wines, moscato D’Asti, Binary Brew, Binary Spritz, as well as soft drinks and juice. There’s also the Premium Package (S$88++ per person) offering high end wines, Louis Roederer 242 Brut, Binary’s signature cocktails, and a selection of gin, vodka and whiskey.
Available on 17 April 2022 from 11.30am to 3.30pm
Arts organisation The Theatre Practice has teamed up with National Gallery for an immersive treasure hunt called Gallery of Secrets: The Lost Lily. The experience fuses theatre, gaming and film, and takes place over three levels.
Joining in the hunt is National Gallery rooftop bar Smoke & Mirrors. Created just for the event, the Alistair’s Elixir (S$26) is a smooth punch-style drink with apple brandy, almond, apricot, orange, lactose, cherry, moscato and topped with an oyster mushroom. They’re selling tickets to the event with an included cocktail for S$60 (U.P. S$74).
Available now till 18 April 2022
4 /8
In honour of World Autism Awareness Day, steak and frites specialist Les Bouchons is selling two special drinks and donating part of the proceeds to Metta School, which educates children with autism. The Colours of Hope Cocktail (S$12) builds on the gin base with butterfly pea flower, osmanthus and yuzu, while Our Love Mocktail (S$10) is a refreshing drink with orange juice and raspberry syrup.
Available from now till 30 April 2022 at all Les Bouchons locations.
Whiskey, meet grill at Skirt, which is introducing Michter’s bourbon to their dishes. The 1kg Aged Black Angus Tomahawk Steak (S$240++) is wrapped in a bourbon-soaked cloth and dry-aged for 21 days, while the Baked Alaska (S$24++) uses a bourbon-infused vanilla gelato and Italian meringue. Cocktails also feature the brand from Kentucky, from the Rye Brown Derby with grapefruit and honey to the Sour Mash Old Fashioned. All Michter’s cocktails are S$24++ each.
Available now till 31 May 2022 from 6pm to 10pm
Do Sundays the Italian way at Gemma, which is serving their Bottomless Cocktail Sunday Brunch headlined by prime steaks, artisanal pastas and house-cured seafood. For S$150++ per person (S$128++ if you book online), you get ten plates including duck prosciutto, tea smoked salmon, burrata, capellini, cacio e pepe, two cuts of beef, whipped potatoes and cannelloni. Eat it alongside unlimited servings of martinis, negronis, whisky sours and more.
Available every Sunday from 12pm to 2.30pm
The Italian restaurant at Raffles Hotel hosts their well-loved Sunday Brunch featuring à la carte specialties of fresh Antilope oysters, lobster salad, smoked salmon with scrambled eggs and Kristal caviar, foie gras piccata and an array of Italian cold cuts. Guests can choose from two beverage packages: either 90-minutes free-flow of Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve (S$98++ per person) or Zardetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut (S$68++ per person). Both options also include a selection of wines and cocktails.
Available every Sunday from 12pm to 2.45pm
Butcher’s Block brings a wood-fire dining experience to your weekend brunch with their Tour de Force menu (S$128++ per person). Appetisers include fresh l’Antilope Normandy oyster, Wagyu tartare with caviar, beef tendon chicharrón and grilled baby corn with preserved black beans. Mains turn to the classic smoked salmon eggs Benedict or Australian Wagyu striploin, followed by a refreshing scoop of citrus sorbet. Top it off with an optional 90-minute Sommelier’s Selection (S$88++) featuring specially handpicked wines.
Available every Saturdays and Sundays from 11.45am to 2.15pm