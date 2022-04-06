8 drink events in Singapore this April 2022, from Easter free-flows to boozy brunches

Yay to new limits of dining in groups of ten, because Covid can only get you if there are 11 or more people. Celebrate at these eight drink events in Singapore this April 2022.

For Easter next weekend, Zafferano is rolling out an Italian spread with unlimited sparkling wine, while Binary trots out its popular kubaneh bread and other brunch fare with spritzes and craft beer. Go on a treasure hunt with Smoke & Mirrors, which has made a cocktail as part of an interactive, theatrical experience at National Gallery, then do good with Les Bouchons as it raises awareness of autism through two drinks.

Over on Sentosa, Skirt blends bourdon with steak plus other whiskey-centric food and drinks, as both Osteria BBR and Butcher’s Block at Raffles Hotel put on indulgent weekend brunches with curated wines. Then it’s back to the National Gallery for Gemma, which pours non-stop martinis and negronis with a modern Italian meal on Sundays. See below for more.

8 drink events in Singapore to RSVP for this April 2022: