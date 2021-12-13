Foolish wines and cocktails that golf: here are 8 new bars to sip on this December

December holidays is thirsty work, which you can quench at these eight new bars around Singapore.

Oenophiles are well looked after thanks to the spate of new wine bars on the island. Binary is a force of artisanal European labels on Orchard Road, and Fool offers lesser known grape varieties in an irreverent space. On Purvis Street, Bar Uva serves Lebanese wines alongside Old World regions, as The Wine Cove and Drunken Farmer brings classical focus and natural wines respectively to the east.

Staying stubbornly analogue is Vertigo 26. The bar in the basement of the Mint Museum of Toys pours local craft beers, whisky and cocktails to savour over the sounds of vinyl music. Over at Downtown Gallery, The Providore digs deep with a wide range of craft beers at Underground Taps. Finally, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore hits a hole in one with golf inspired drinks at Legends Bar.

See below for the eight new bars in Singapore this December.