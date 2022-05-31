Warm days, cold drinks to cheers to at these 8 new drink happening from 1 to 12 June 2022.
Food and drink festivals are making their way back to Singapore, and the largest one taking place is Gastrobeats. Rum Bellion, Singapore’s largest rum event, is also returning, while Gin Odyssey takes tipplers on a juniper journey.
At Levant, summer is on for the next two months with a promo on spritzes and a special food menu. Guest shifts continue ramping up across town as Coa, Tropic City, and The Court take to Nutmeg & Clove, Long Bar, and Manhattan respectively. Then learn how to make craft cocktails at a masterclass by One-Ninety Bar.
Raise a glass to these 8 new drink events from 1-12 June 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
- 1 June-30 July: Life in Spritz @ Levant
- 2 June: Coa @ Nutmeg & Clove
- 2-3 June: The Court @ Manhattan
- 3-26 June: Gastrobeats @ Bayfront Event Space
- 5 June: Rum Bellion @ Heart of Darkness
- 8-19 June: Tropic City @ Long Bar Level 3
- 11 June: Cocktail-making masterclass @ One-Ninety Bar
- 12 June: A Gin Odyssey @ The NCO Club
Slip into an Italian summer at Levant, which is offering a two-month long promotion of spritzes. The Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar has teamed up with Aperol for Life In Spritz – Summer Social, which offers S$12 spritzes all night long and a specially curated food menu. While you’re at it, sample Levant’s recently revamped cocktail menu featuring Mediterranean spirits like the Greek brandy tsipouro in The Greek Forest.
1 June-30 July 2022, 5pm to midnight daily
Nutmeg & Clove plays host to Coa, the best bar in Asia for two year running. The Hong Kong venue focuses on craft agave spirits including tequila, mezcal and raicilla, and delivers them in cocktails inspired by the flavours of Mexico. Catch owner Jay Khan in town for one night only. Reservations are recommended.
2 June 2022, 7pm to 11pm
The court is now in session when Roman bar The Court appears at Manhattan for two nights. Part of the Singapore venue’s Friends of Manhattan guest shift series, Bar Manager Matteo Zed will be behind the stick serving amaro-heavy cocktails that got the venue named as one of the best drinking institutions in Italy.
2 June 2022, 5pm to midnight
3 June 2022, 5pm to 1am
Gastrobeats returns to Singapore in June for a month-long festival of food, drinks, music, and bouncy castles. The largest public event since the pandemic, tipplers can enjoy cocktails by Junior The Pocket Bar co-owner, Peter Chua, as well as booze by Carlsberg brands, Tanqueray gin, Johnnie Walker, Sachi soy wine, and more. Admission tickets cost S$9 each. Click on the link below to purchase.
3 to 26 June 2022, 10.30am to 10.30pm daily
5 /8
Rum Bellion, Singapore’ largest rum festival, returns to Singapore after a two-year hiatus. The event will bring together top bars from Singapore including Sugarhall, Low Tide and Sago House, as well as overseas venues like Dirty Dick, Jungle Bird and Teens of Thailand. Drinkers can also sample over 60 different expressions of rum, and check out the exclusive launch of a 22-year-old Jamaican rum. Drink dockets are S$12 each and available at Heart of Darkness.
5 June 2022, 1pm till late
6 /8
Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar continues its Bangkok Tipples series of pop-ups, this time with Tropic City. Recently ranked 17th best bar in Asia, the venue is popular for their rum-focused drinks inspired by Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific. Don’t miss co-owners Philip Stefanescu and Sebastian De La Cruz as they take over Long Bar Level 3. Walk-ins only.
8-19 June 2022, 5pm to 11pm
Learn how to shake and stir at this cocktail masterclass by Sophia Kang, One-Ninety Bar’s Head Bartender and Manhattan alumni. Kang will walk you through two of her favourite recipes followed by a tasting of the featured cocktails served with bar bites. Participants will also go home with an apron, sweets and the recipes. To book, email Four Seasons or call them at the numbers below.
11 June 2022, 3.30pm to 5pm
Go on a journey of all things juniper at A Gin Odyssey. The event will showcase gin brands under Pernod Ricard through experiential rooms, such as a London Underground space highlighting the provenance of Beefeater, and a Mediterranean cafe showcasing Malfy Gin. Different kinds of gin cocktails will be served in different rooms, and attendees can also sip on the limited-edition Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2021. Tickets cost S$29 each and are available from the link below.
12-26 June 2022
Mondays, 5pm to 10.30pm,
Tuesdays to Sundays, 1pm to 10.30pm