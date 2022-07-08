Sake with champagne-cred, whisky with royalty, and a non-alcoholic blended malt: check out these eight new drink products for July 2022.

In time for World Rum Day on 9 July, Plantation releases a peaty version of their popular pineapple rum, and Rockpool offers a bridge between big brands and high-end sippers.

Taking the exclusive route is Royal Salute, which launches a 30-year-old blended scotch inspired by an aristocratic event, and Iwa, which debuts the latest edition of its luxury sake by a champagne mogul. Keeping an eye on France, we check out Krug’s most recent example of its Grande Cuvée bubbly, then visit Thai winery Gran Monte, whose wines are now available here.

For all-day drinking, Heineken introduces a lower-ABV version of its beer, and for something with all the flavour and without the guilt, there’s Lyre’s new zero-ABV whisky.

8 new drink products to sip on and savour this July 2022