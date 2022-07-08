Sake with champagne-cred, whisky with royalty, and a non-alcoholic blended malt: check out these eight new drink products for July 2022.
In time for World Rum Day on 9 July, Plantation releases a peaty version of their popular pineapple rum, and Rockpool offers a bridge between big brands and high-end sippers.
Taking the exclusive route is Royal Salute, which launches a 30-year-old blended scotch inspired by an aristocratic event, and Iwa, which debuts the latest edition of its luxury sake by a champagne mogul. Keeping an eye on France, we check out Krug’s most recent example of its Grande Cuvée bubbly, then visit Thai winery Gran Monte, whose wines are now available here.
For all-day drinking, Heineken introduces a lower-ABV version of its beer, and for something with all the flavour and without the guilt, there’s Lyre’s new zero-ABV whisky.
8 new drink products to sip on and savour this July 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
Award-winning Thai winery Gran Monte now has a presence in Singapore’s wine landscape. Situated in the foothills of the UNESCO World Heritage Khao Yai National Park, they grow grapes and make wines entirely at the estate, which allows them to put the legally-recognised “Khao Yai Wine” Geographical Indication on the labels. Highlights include the Heritage Syrah, which is full-bodied, silky and dark fruit-driven, as well as Spring Chenin Blanc, a tropical and zesty white that matches with spicy Thai salads and fresh seafood.
Wines are priced between S$50 to S$76 at Stellez Vine. They are also available at restaurants and bars including Tippling Club, Nouri, Praelum, Unyangkordai, Jim Thompson, Tamarind Hills, Native, La Terre, and 67 Pall Mall.
2 /8
Heineken gets even more slick with their new beer. It’s similar to their regular offering, but the Dutch brewer turned down the alcohol to 4 percent ABV, making it smoother, easier to drink, and very crisp. It’s ideal for warm days in Singapore, boozing around the clock, and pairing with just about any food.
Available at online retailers and major supermarkets, convenience stores, and select bars and restaurants islandwide.
3 /8
Iwa 5 is created by former Dom Pérignon cellar master Richard Geoffroy, who applies his champagne-making sensibilities to Japanese sake. Balance and complexity are the goals here; the aroma and taste have to be equally expressive, while offering a memorable finish.
For Assemblage 3, the third release of the series, the nose is bright with floral and vegetal notes that grows in intensity, backed by Iwa 5’s signature white pepper character. The palate is ethereal, almost weightless, before culminating in a racy, mouthwatering finish. Drinking the sake warm makes it rounder, and Iwa recommends pairing it with a wide range of dishes.
Available on Iwa’s website and at selected top restaurants throughout Singapore such as Esora, Jaan By Kirk Westaway, and Waku Ghin.
Krug Grande Cuvée represents founder Joseph Krug’s desire to make a top champagne every year regardless of the climate, and the 170ème Édition is the latest realisation of his dream. For the 170th release since 1843, the sparkling wine blends 195 wines from 12 different years, the youngest of
which is from 2014, while the oldest dates back to 1998.
Composed of 51 percent pinot noir, 38 percent chardonnay, and the rest coming from pinot meunier, the smooth bubbles bring up notes of blooming flowers, citrus zest, and brioche, then stone fruit, lemon, and almond on the palate. Drink it with gently poached fish, grilled seafood, mushroom and truffles, or aged cheese. Dessert pairings like cheesecake work, too.
Available at Moomba.
Until now, non-alcoholic spirits have been made to be mixed into cocktails, but Lyre’s has come up with the first example that can be savoured neat. Styled like a blended whisky, the Highland Malt has a soft earthiness and bouquet of cereal, stone fruit, and almond, followed by a palate that reveals gently charred oak, nutty grain, baking spices, and a touch of smoke. The texture is not as viscous as a true whisky, but it’s compelling in a zero-ABV Old Fashioned.
The Highland Malt is available on Lyre’s website and at select Cold Storage outlets.
Plantation gives its rum an Irish twist with this limited-edition release. They took their famed Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple, sought out Dublin distillery Teeling, and matured the rum in 200-litre oak barrels that previously held peated single Irish malt whiskey. Bottled at 40 percent ABV, the rum’s tropical and fruit-forward nose is enhanced with a hint of dry peat, followed by a mouthful of ripe banana, pineapple, and spices backed by a distinctive smoky finish. Try it in a Daiquiri with a pineapple wedge garnish.
Available at EC Proof.
7 /8
You can pretend you’re the Queen with Royal Salute’s highly-exclusive release. Inspired by an annual ceremony where the keys to the City of Edinburgh are presented to Her Majesty, the new expression blends together a selection of Scotland’s finest whiskies, each aged for a minimum of 30 years. The result is a luxuriously rich and fruity scotch with ripe pears, blood orange, and honey, capped off by a long finish with enduring smoky notes.
Available at select luxury retailers.
8 /8
Rums tend to fall into two categories: either mass-market brands made for cocktails or collectable expressions that are sipped (or resold). The new Rockpool aims to bridge the divide. Founded by four Singapore residents, it blends together English-style rums from Barbados and Spanish-style rums from the Dominican Republic, aged them in American oak barrels, and bottles them at 40 percent ABV.
It’s very approachable, with a welcoming nose of ripe tropical fruits, coconut, and vanilla that leads to a mango, warm spices, and a bright finish. The rum is complex enough to enjoy on its own, or try it in classic cocktails like Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and Rum Old Fashioned.
Available on their website as well as bars including Lime House, Rumours Beach Club, 28 HongKong Street, Low Tide, Moonstone, and Taylor Adam.