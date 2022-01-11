Premium cognacs, non-alcoholic canned cocktails and an Aston Martin whisky: 9 new drinks to clink to this January

Welcome to 2022, where we hope you start the year right with a glass in hand. For some inspiration, here are nine new drinks to check out this January.
From Cognac country comes Remy Martin‘s premium 1738 Accord Royal, and Hennessy continues its artist series for Chinese New Year. The Glenrothes also taps on the Year of the Tiger with their Scotch in a red, fan-like box, while Fever-Tree lets you present oranges in a sparkling form.
There’s a new car smell around the Black Bowmore DB5 1964, a highly exclusive expression the Islay distillery is releasing with auto manufacturer Aston Martin. Spirits company Edrington updates the Naked Grouse blended whisky into the Naked Malt, and Royal Salute gets tech bros salivating with a 50-year-old whisky NFT.
From Islay, Bruichladdich refreshes its limited edition Black Art range and Octomore series. If you’re feeling over-indulgent after the festive period, Lyre’s has booze-free canned cocktails that are very flavourful. Read on for more.
9 new drinks to clink to this January
Remy Martin launches a new cognac expression that joins their premium range. Composed of eaux de vie from the vineyards of Cognac, Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, the drink carries a distinctive oaky flavour and subtle notes of vanilla and brioche due to the long, soft toasting of Limousin oak barrels.
The debut coincides with the centenary year of the Sidecar cocktail, and Remy Martin has partnered some of Singapore’s best bars to offer classic and special signature renditions of the drink, including MO Bar, Smoke & Mirrors, Stay Gold Flamingo, Studio 1939 at Potato Head Singapore, Tippling Club and Last Word.
Speyside whisky distiller The Glenrothes debuts a limited edition Scotch that toasts to the Year of the Tiger. It’s matured only in first fill sherry-seasoned oak casks, bottled at natural colour and features a creamy vanilla, orange peel and nutmeg character.
The red gift box is just as festive. It opens to reveal elements of the Scottish Highland Estate, while the fan design captures the Chinese symbol of wisdom and authority.
Hennessy continues its partnership with artists for Chinese New Year, and they’ve teamed up with Chinese contemporary painter Zhang Enli for 2022. What the Shanghai-based artist came up with is a vivid painting that taps on nature, Hennessy’s heritage and the optimism of the Year of the Tiger in Zhang’s signature dreamlike style.
See his masterpiece up close in Hennessy’s Chinese New Year editions of V.S.O.P and X.O cognacs, which come in a gift box with his painting recreated on the packaging.
Oranges are a symbol of good luck during Chinese New Year, so make fortune bubble up with Fever-Tree’s new Italian Blood Orange Soda. It’s made with juicy blood oranges sourced throughout southern Italian peninsula and Sicily, with no artificial colours or sweeteners added.
Boasting a naturally bright colour and a subtly sweet taste, the soda is ideal as a refreshing and low-calorie drink on its own, or as a mixer in cocktails. Try it in a vodka spritz: 50ml of your preferred brand, top up with soda over ice, garnish with slice of fresh orange, and gan bei.
Bowmore puts a safe spin on drinking and driving with their new Designed by Aston Martin collection. The most exclusive expression in the range is the Black Bowmore DB5 1964, which contains one of the rarest single malt whiskies ever created, in a bottle incorporating a genuine Aston Martin DB5 piston.
Only 25 bottles available for sale worldwide, with one up for auction in at Lotte Duty Free Changi Airport Store. The auction runs until 30 January 2022 at a reserve price of S$90,000.
The whisky formerly known as Naked Grouse is now called Naked Malt, following a rebranding by owners Edrington. There’s no change to the liquid: a 40 percent ABV blended malt comprising of Scotland’s finest single malts, including The Macallan, Highland Park and Glenrothes. Maturation in first-fill Oloroso sherry oak casks produces a rich and fruity whisky with a soft spice finish.
Besides the name, Naked Malt now comes in a new packaging. The 700ml transparent bottle is embossed with a sherry cask design, and each bottle carries the signature of Naked Malt master blender Diane Stuart.
In celebration of its launch, Naked Malt has collaborated with 10 cocktail bars in Singapore to present Naked Malt cocktails. From now till end January 2022, head to bars including The Feather Blade, Studio 1939 @ Potato Head, KPO and Mama Diam to try them out.
Royal Salute drops the oldest whisky NFT on BlockBar, a direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wine and spirits. The highly limited Royal Salute Time Series 51 Year Old 2021 Release is a blend of some of the finest and scarcest hand-selected whiskies, laid down no later than 1970 and sourced across famed and closed distilleries.
The whisky has been bottled at cask strength and is non-chill filtered. It exudes notes of blood orange with the sweetness of aged oak, salted caramel and Manuka honey, followed by subtle hickory smoke, peach and bergamot.
On the bottle is a 24-carat gold plaque detailing the whisky’s first foray into the world of NFTs, and bears the signature of Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop.
Besides owning a piece of whisky history, the NFT holder will also get to experience a private tasting session with Hyslop, make their own high-aged blend, and receive a guided tour of Strathisla Distillery in Scotland’s Speyside region. Also included is a luxury overnight stay and dinner for two, and a tasting of exceptional blends in the Royal Salute Vault.
For those who want to lay off the booze without sacrificing flavour, Lyre’s non-alcoholic canned cocktails are a convenient alternative.
With notes of bittersweet orange, the Amalfi Spritz is a zero ABV take on the Aperol Spritz, while the Classico pays homage to prosecco with a crisp, dry finish and hints of fresh peach and granny smith apples. For a guilt free gin and tonic, the G&T offers firm flavours of juniper and citrus.
Chill the cocktails and enjoy them on their own, or pour into a glass over ice with a garnish, just like your favourite tipple.
Available at Cold Storage Great World, Cold Storage Kallang Leisure Park and Cold Storage Plaza Singapura, or online at Lyre’s.
Bruichladdich Black Art 1992 is the ninth release in the Hebridean distillers’ limited edition range. The 29-year-0ld Scotch was distilled in 1992 and matured in barrels that they refuse to disclose. Bottled at cask strength, the nose is bursting with tropical fruit, toast and pine, before offering tobacco, brown sugar and coconut on the palate. The finish is luscious with more oak and honey in the end.
The Octomore series also got revamped into the 12th edition. Featuring three heavily peated whiskies, the 12.1 is matured in ex-American oak casks for five years and functions as the base for the other two expressions. The 12.2 adds ex-Sauternes casks to the equation, and the 12.3 is an exploration of Islay terroir combined with sherry maturation.
Vault50 is offering all four expressions by the dram at S$80++ from 13 January to 31 January 2022. They also have all four bottles available for purchase at a bundle price of S$1,428, or the Octomore 12 Series at S$808.