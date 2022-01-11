Premium cognacs, non-alcoholic canned cocktails and an Aston Martin whisky: 9 new drinks to clink to this January

Welcome to 2022, where we hope you start the year right with a glass in hand. For some inspiration, here are nine new drinks to check out this January.

From Cognac country comes Remy Martin‘s premium 1738 Accord Royal, and Hennessy continues its artist series for Chinese New Year. The Glenrothes also taps on the Year of the Tiger with their Scotch in a red, fan-like box, while Fever-Tree lets you present oranges in a sparkling form.

There’s a new car smell around the Black Bowmore DB5 1964, a highly exclusive expression the Islay distillery is releasing with auto manufacturer Aston Martin. Spirits company Edrington updates the Naked Grouse blended whisky into the Naked Malt, and Royal Salute gets tech bros salivating with a 50-year-old whisky NFT.

From Islay, Bruichladdich refreshes its limited edition Black Art range and Octomore series. If you’re feeling over-indulgent after the festive period, Lyre’s has booze-free canned cocktails that are very flavourful. Read on for more.

