BAPE x Monkey 47 streetwear and gin: All the details of this street-to-bar collab

Still coveting that Omega x Swatch Moonswatch? Or Marni’s bold graphics on Uniqlo garments? Or Sailor Moon embroidered Maje dresses? You’re probably too late to the party. Here’s a collaboration you can still look forward to – BAPE x Monkey 47.

Dropping on 30 April 2022, the two eccentric brands will collaborate for the first time ever for a collection of streetwear and gin bearing nature, floral, and camo prints.

What we know about the A Bathing Ape (BAPE) x Monkey 47 collab:

Hypebeasts can expect the capsule collection to be eye-catching despite the ‘camouflage’ motif. The capsule collection comprises five unique items, each carrying BAPE’s ABC camo aesthetic in three separate colourways of green, pink and blue. Expect a hoodie, Hawaiian shirts, tees, skateboard decks and Monkey 47 gin exclusively decked out in peach, fuchsia and magenta.

Where can I purchase the A Bathing Ape (BAPE) x Monkey 47 capsule collection in Singapore?

Twelve thousand bottles of the limited release Monkey 47 gin will be made available at selected retailers worldwide. In Singapore, you’ll be able to purchase the exclusive Monkey 47 x A BATHING APE® Edition bottle at Stay Gold Flamingo. Those living in other parts of the world can refer here for the full stockist.

If you’re more interested in the streetwear collection, those in Singapore will only be able to shop it online here, but those living in Japan, China, and US will find plenty of boutiques carrying the drop.

Scroll down for a closer look at the collection:

Who is BAPE?

The Japanese streetwear pioneer was founded by Nigo, who is the current artistic director of Kenzo, in 1993. The brand is known for its frequent collaborations with other clothing brands and pop culture icons, from popular shows such as SpongeBob to Supreme.

Who is Monkey 47?

Owned by French beverage behemoth Pernod Ricard, Monkey 47 is part of the new wave of gins that rode on the gin renaissance to greater consciousness. The German spirit from the Black Forest calls upon 47 botanicals in total, including lavender and jasmine, to culminate in a unique expression that boasts 47% ABV.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.