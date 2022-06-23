A complete guide of whiskies in Singapore

Whiskey, or whisky, is a dark, distilled spirit made from a fermented mash of grains such as barley, corn, rye and wheat. The mix is then aged in wooden casks. Originally used for medicinal purposes, whiskey (or whisky) has eventually found popularity as a drink for all moods.

There are a variety of whiskeys, each different from the other based on where it is produced and the type of cereal grain used to make it. Types of whiskey are: Single malt, Rye, Blended, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Tennessee, Canadian and Japanese.

The alcoholic drink can be one of the world’s costliest, with some rare bottles priced upwards of a million US dollars. The price of a whiskey bottle is determined by several factors, including type and age. Generally, the older they are, the higher the price tag they command.

This is your ultimate guide to whiskies

Whisky, or whiskey, is produced in various styles, each different from the other. But how do we spell ‘whiskey’ — with or without an ‘e’?

Whisky connoisseurs take great pride in knowing what goes into their drams. Know the differences between whiskey, rye, bourbon, and scotch.

From premium Japanese whiskies to smooth pours from India and Taiwan, check out these Asian whiskies brands that are high in demand.

Instead of pissing it away, why not make whisky work for you? A whisky business expert provides the low down on what to look out for.

Got a bottle of the world’s most beloved golden-brown spirit at home? We round up a few classic cocktail recipes that let whiskey shine.

The great whiskies and whiskeys, from Scotland, Japan, India, and Australia, listed alphabetically, are all worthy of space on your bar cart.

From the distillery’s name to the age and type of barrel used, the whisky labels provide information about your golden dram.