Lifestyle Asia
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > A complete guide of whiskies in Singapore
A complete guide of whiskies in Singapore
Food & Drink
23 Jun 2022 02:37 PM

A complete guide of whiskies in Singapore

Lifestyle Asia
A complete guide of whiskies in Singapore
Food & Drink
A complete guide of whiskies in Singapore

Whiskey, or whisky, is a dark, distilled spirit made from a fermented mash of grains such as barley, corn, rye and wheat. The mix is then aged in wooden casks. Originally used for medicinal purposes, whiskey (or whisky) has eventually found popularity as a drink for all moods.

There are a variety of whiskeys, each different from the other based on where it is produced and the type of cereal grain used to make it. Types of whiskey are: Single malt, Rye, Blended, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Tennessee, Canadian and Japanese.

The alcoholic drink can be one of the world’s costliest, with some rare bottles priced upwards of a million US dollars. The price of a whiskey bottle is determined by several factors, including type and age. Generally, the older they are, the higher the price tag they command.

This is your ultimate guide to whiskies

Whisky or whiskey: What’s the difference?

paneco

Whisky, or whiskey, is produced in various styles, each different from the other. But how do we spell ‘whiskey’ — with or without an ‘e’?

Your guide to learning the differences between whiskey, rye, and bourbon

Whisky or whiskey

Whisky connoisseurs take great pride in knowing what goes into their drams. Know the differences between whiskey, rye, bourbon, and scotch.

10 best Asian whisky brands to know about

Japanese whiskey

From premium Japanese whiskies to smooth pours from India and Taiwan, check out these Asian whiskies brands that are high in demand.

8 tips you need to know before investing in whisky, according to an expert

Whisky Hotel London

Instead of pissing it away, why not make whisky work for you? A whisky business expert provides the low down on what to look out for.

10 classic whiskey cocktail recipes to add an old-fashioned charm to your bar repertoire

Classic whiskey cocktail recipes

Got a bottle of the world’s most beloved golden-brown spirit at home? We round up a few classic cocktail recipes that let whiskey shine.

15 stellar whiskies (and whiskeys) from Scotland, Japan, India and Australia

Dewar's

The great whiskies and whiskeys, from Scotland, Japan, India, and Australia, listed alphabetically, are all worthy of space on your bar cart.

The only guide you need on how to read and understand whiskey labels

Whisky label
Image: Courtesy Ahtziri Lagarde/@ahtziri / Unsplash

From the distillery’s name to the age and type of barrel used, the whisky labels provide information about your golden dram.

Whisky Whiskey japanese whiskies Scotch whiskies
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.