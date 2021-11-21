An expert’s guide to choosing good quality gin (plus, tips for aspiring mixologists)

There’s no denying the popularity of gin today. With the rise of craft gins and bars dedicated to offering the very best of the juniper-infused spirit, it’s safe to say that gin has come a long way since being used as an anti-inflammatory in the 17th century.

Like whisky, rum, and tequila, the gin market has burgeoned into its own beast, creating a wondrous world for fans both old and new to dive into. Now, we’re all for variety, but as with many other spirits, gin can be confusing for those who’re new to the scene. For one, there is more than one way of distilling gin, and a plethora of flavour possibilities with the use of botanicals.

Then we have variations such as London Gin and Dry Gin (amongst many others), so you can only imagine how confusing it can be for a beginner who wants to expand his horizon beyond the basic G&T.

To sort this out once and for all, we’ve enlisted the help of Gin Brands Ambassador to Pernod Ricard Singapore, Brendon Khoo, for a crash course on the spirit. The passionate gin enthusiast began his love affair with bartending through an inter-college/university cocktail competition in Malaysia, before moving across the Causeway for stints at Capella Singapore, 28 HongKong Street, the now-defunct Crackerjack, and Operation Dagger.

Here, his complete guide to gin will take us through the differences between styles, how botanicals play a big role in elevating the spirit, and where to go in Singapore for a good gin cocktail. If you’re feeling adventurous, he’s even let us on two of his favourite gin cocktail recipes, so you too can shake up a good time at home — just like the pros.

Hi Brendon! Tell us about the different styles of gin and what their key differences are.

We could spend the whole day talking about the different styles of gin and their definitions! However in the interest of time, and to not bore everyone with a lecture, we’ll stick with 4 types of gin. One key thing to remember about gins, is that no matter how many botanicals and flavours there are, the main flavour component must be Juniper!

London Dry Gin; Everyone’s seen it before on a gin bottle, not everyone knows what it means exactly. It’s a category of gin defined by its production process, where no flavourings, essences or sugar can be added to the spirit after distillation. With the advent of the ‘Coffey’ or the continuous still, the distillation strength is able to rectify the spirit, allowing it to be sold unsweetened, or dry. A gin also doesn’t need to be made in London to have the name.

Old Tom Gin; Often described as a sweeter style of gin, a little sugar was added to the spirit for its pungency as a result of the limited purification of the spirit possible with copper pot stills. This style of gin was popular in the 18th and early 19th centuries, before the introduction of the Coffey/continuous still.