5 best Japanese cafés to get your caffeine fix from this week

It’s not a surprise that Arabica Coffee has dominated Singapore.

Not a day goes by where our Instagram feed is not inundated by the famous-in-Kyoto coffee house’s cups, labelled the bold “%” symbol, or its pristine interiors that are Muji minimalism on ‘roids.

The hype surrounding Arabica Coffee goes beyond its visual appeal — it’s also built on the fact that Singaporeans love Japanese produce and cafés, so put the two together, and you’ve got a winning combination that lets you open three branches in a year. Or so the case of Arabica Coffee goes.

Our national ardour for Japanese-style cafés has seen a boom in local outlets dedicated to matcha products, as well as soufflé pancakes, but Japan’s food and beverage honchos have also found fertile ground on our shores to expand the name of their coffee houses, way before Arabica Coffee came to town. We round up some of the best Japanese cafés in Singapore to visit today.