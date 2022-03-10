Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 to be announced on 28 April in Bangkok

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 will be revealed on 28 April in a ceremony which is likely to see in-person attendance in Bangkok, Thailand.

This is the first time since 2019 that the bar community will get a chance to witness the prestigious awards ceremony live as well as fringe events leading up to the seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

Among the special events is the unveiling of bars ranked from No.51 to No.100.

But for those who might not be able to make it to Thailand, the ceremony will be aired live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.

“For the past seven years, Asia’s 50 Best Bars has promoted the region’s cocktail scene, and we are honoured to have played a part in its steady growth and recognition across the globe,” said Mark Sansom, Content Editor for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, in a statement.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022: The details

The special awards

In the run-up to the main event, the organisers will be releasing a series of awards and announce the 51-100 List as part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars programme. Individual bars and bartenders will be given special awards following a rigorous selection process.

According to 50 Best, the “special prizes reflect the diversity of talent rewarded by Asia’s 50 Best Bars”.

The awards include Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, which will be given to the bar that has offered outstanding service to its guests in the past 18 months. The award will be announced on 6 April.

Bartenders from the establishments on the 2022 list will vote for the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender, an award to be announced on 12 April.

Eventually, the 51-100 List will be announced digitally a week before the actual awards ceremony on 21 April.

On the night of the actual ceremony, special awards such as Roku Industry Icon, Ketel One Sustainable Bar, Disaronno Highest New Entry, London Essence Best New Opening, Nikka Highest Climber, Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu, Campari One To Watch and Rémy Martin Legend of the List will be handed out.

The voting process

Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, a group of 220 industry leaders that include bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados, vote for the annual list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

The voting pattern is similar to The World’s 50 Best Bars with the exception that all voters in the former case are based in Asia.

For the 2022 list, 50 Best made a change in the system to factor into account the disruption caused by the global pandemic. As such, voters could nominate a total of seven bars, including up to five from their home country, and were not obligated to vote for bars outside of their home country/SAR if they could not travel.

Till before 2021, Academy members voted for six bars, with at least two from outside their home country/SAR.

“We are huge admirers of the world-class talent the region boasts, and we hope to explore a live event format that restores the awards’ pre-pandemic conviviality and shared celebrations in a safe manner while continuing to showcase the passion and creativity at play in bars across Asia,” Sansom noted in the statement.

(Main and Featured images: Edgar Chaparro/@echaparro/Unsplash)