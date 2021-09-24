Bar guide: Where to drink in Raffles Place and around Singapore’s CBD

Singapore’s CBD (Central Business District), and the swarming streets that flank it are as corporate as our nation gets.

To work here is to be a part of the grind that speeds this country forward, and to commit to intensely competitive industries that can frankly be quite soul-sucking. The reality speaks for itself as there’s never a night around the area where bars aren’t populated. A good, chilled drink is one accessible highlight to turn to after a long day’s hustle.

To ensure that you’re doing the most (dis)service to your liver if you so happen to be rooted to the area, this edition of Lifestyle Asia’s Bar Guide series focuses on Singapore’s CBD. For the sake of convenience, our picks on the list are a walkable distance from Raffles Place, which includes the Collyer Quay and HongKong Street area. If you’re located or visiting Boat Quay, Tanjong Pagar, or Telok Ayer — other neighbourhoods that count themselves a part of the CBD — just click on those names to be directed to its respective bar guide.

That aside, any of the places on this list are also worthwhile to bring a tourist, have a date, or host a meeting. On to our top 10 picks.