Bar guide: where to drink in Bukit Timah

Bukit Timah: where you can find a big hill, bigger homes, and schools with humongous expectations. If navigating these feels like thirsty work, consider this bar guide on where to drink in the neighbourhood.
The district’s name is Malay for “tin hill” but it has nothing to do with the metal. Rather, it’s a mispronunciation of the original name Bukit Temak, which refers to the temak trees that grows there.
Today, the area is rife with hikers heading to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in an attempt to summit Singapore’s highest peak, all 163 metres of it. Many also explore the Rail Corridor, a green twine of a trail that borders many multimillion-dollar homes. For parents, Bukit Timah is where some of the country’s top schools are located.
If you need of a strong one after seeing your kid’s report card, we found seven bars from homey spots such as Blooie’s Roadhouse to high brow craft beer taprooms like Orh Gao.
All of them are located along Bukit Timah Road, Singapore’s longest stretch of tarmac, which makes them easily accessible by car (don’t drive) or from the Downtown Line. Read on to find out more.
Located near King Albert Park Station, Yeast Side is your go-to for all things fermented. They’re a bakery and brunch spot during the day, before transitioning into a craft beer bar in the afternoon. You’ll find 12 taps, plus natural wines, sourdough pizzas and other bar bites. It’s primarily outdoor seating (dogs are allowed) with a cozy, air conditioned space upstairs.
Yeast Side is open every Wednesdays to Sundays from 9am to 10.30pm. Pizzas start after 4pm.
Orh Gao, or “black dog” in Hokkien, is a Killiney Kopitiam by day and taproom by night. They have ten taps of craft beers together while local food favourites such as har cheong kai, grilled sambal stingray, and beef rendang maintain the coffee shop vibes. If you’re hankering for more than a pint, they also have natural wines and sake.
Orh Gao Taproom is open between Tuesdays to Sundays from 4pm to 10.30pm.
A roadhouse is an American term for a stop along a route where you can load up on food, drinks, and fuel. While you can’t top your car off at Blooie’s, it’s conveniently located along the Rail Corridor so you can refuel after your walk. Nothing too pretentious here, it’s good old big brand beers paired with burgers, steak, pastas, and pizza.
Blooie’s Roadhouse is open from 11.30am to 10.30pm daily.
Lazy Lizard is a bar in Sixth Avenue that has been lying around since 2003. Their formula to longevity: friendly service and affordable prices for their food and drinks. You can get a bucket of five different beers for $44++ or come for their Happy Hour between 3pm to 8pm.
Lazy Lizard is open from 3pm to 10.30pm from Mondays to Thursday, and 2pm to 10.30pm from Fridays to Sundays.
Bar Bar Black Sheep’s Sixth Avenue home is where the brand originally started before expanding to other locations. Their beers range from larger breweries to their own brand, and there’re also wine, spirits, and cocktails. BBBC works with independent food operators on the kitchen side, and you can order food from the likes of Omakase Burger and Salaam Bombay. Best part, they don’t add service charge or tax.
Bar Bar Black Sheep is open from 12pm to 10.30pm from every day.
Another easy stop along the Rail Corridor is Sixteen Ounces. They have eight taps serving craft beer, and can also mix up classic cocktails, soju highballs, and spritzes. In the kitchen is Taco Mantra, which is slinging barbecued jackfruit and chicken tikka tacos, quesadillas, as well as the Hawaiian classic loco moco – white rice topped with burger patty, caramelised onions, egg, and gravy. They also have a weekend brunch menu with items like chicken and waffles.
Planted in the corner of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, and virtually at the base of Bukit Timah hill, is Bojangles. It’s homey, family-friendly, and has a large outdoor seating area, so other patrons won’t hold their noses while you drink in your sweaty hiking clothes. They have deals like two pints of Tiger for $12.80 alongside your typical bar food.
Bojangles is open daily from 4pm to 10.30pm.