Bar guide: where to drink in Bukit Timah
Food & Drink
13 Oct 2021 06:13 PM

Jethro Kang
Bukit Timah: where you can find a big hill, bigger homes, and schools with humongous expectations. If navigating these feels like thirsty work, consider this bar guide on where to drink in the neighbourhood.

The district’s name is Malay for “tin hill” but it has nothing to do with the metal. Rather, it’s a mispronunciation of the original name Bukit Temak, which refers to the temak trees that grows there.

best bars bukit timah
Part of the Rail Corridor in Bukit Timah. (Image credit: National Parks Board / Facebook)

Today, the area is rife with hikers heading to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in an attempt to summit Singapore’s highest peak, all 163 metres of it. Many also explore the Rail Corridor, a green twine of a trail that borders many multimillion-dollar homes. For parents, Bukit Timah is where some of the country’s top schools are located.

If you need of a strong one after seeing your kid’s report card, we found seven bars from homey spots such as Blooie’s Roadhouse to high brow craft beer taprooms like Orh Gao.

All of them are located along Bukit Timah Road, Singapore’s longest stretch of tarmac, which makes them easily accessible by car (don’t drive) or from the Downtown Line. Read on to find out more.

Yeast Side
1
Yeast Side

Located near King Albert Park Station, Yeast Side is your go-to for all things fermented. They’re a bakery and brunch spot during the day, before transitioning into a craft beer bar in the afternoon. You’ll find 12 taps, plus natural wines, sourdough pizzas and other bar bites. It’s primarily outdoor seating (dogs are allowed) with a cozy, air conditioned space upstairs.

Yeast Side is open every Wednesdays to Sundays from 9am to 10.30pm. Pizzas start after 4pm.

 

Yeast Side
Address
9 King Albert Park, #01-09, Singapore 598332 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8891 0525
Book here
Orh Gao Taproom
2
Orh Gao Taproom

Orh Gao, or “black dog” in Hokkien, is a Killiney Kopitiam by day and taproom by night. They have ten taps of craft beers together while local food favourites such as har cheong kai, grilled sambal stingray, and beef rendang maintain the coffee shop vibes. If you’re hankering for more than a pint, they also have natural wines and sake.

Orh Gao Taproom is open between Tuesdays to Sundays from 4pm to 10.30pm.

Orh Gao Taproom
Address
10 Jalan Serene, #01-03 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8749 2755
Book here
Blooie's Roadhouse
3
Blooie's Roadhouse

A roadhouse is an American term for a stop along a route where you can load up on food, drinks, and fuel. While you can’t top your car off at Blooie’s, it’s conveniently located along the Rail Corridor so you can refuel after your walk. Nothing too pretentious here, it’s good old big brand beers paired with burgers, steak, pastas, and pizza.

Blooie’s Roadhouse is open from 11.30am to 10.30pm daily.

Blooie's Roadhouse
Address
428 Upper Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 678054 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6766 1588
Lazy Lizard
4
Lazy Lizard

Lazy Lizard is a bar in Sixth Avenue that has been lying around since 2003. Their formula to longevity: friendly service and affordable prices for their food and drinks. You can get a bucket of five different beers for $44++ or come for their Happy Hour between 3pm to 8pm.

Lazy Lizard is open from 3pm to 10.30pm from Mondays to Thursday, and 2pm to 10.30pm from Fridays to Sundays.

Lazy Lizard
Address
2 Sixth Ave, Singapore 276470 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6468 6289
Book here
Bar Bar Black Sheep
5
Bar Bar Black Sheep

Bar Bar Black Sheep’s Sixth Avenue home is where the brand originally started before expanding to other locations. Their beers range from larger breweries to their own brand, and there’re also wine, spirits, and cocktails. BBBC works with independent food operators on the kitchen side, and you can order food from the likes of Omakase Burger and Salaam Bombay. Best part, they don’t add service charge or tax.

Bar Bar Black Sheep is open from 12pm to 10.30pm from every day.

Bar Bar Black Sheep
Address
879/881 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 279892 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8833 5178
Book here
Sixteen Ounces Craft Beer Bistro
6
Sixteen Ounces Craft Beer Bistro

Another easy stop along the Rail Corridor is Sixteen Ounces. They have eight taps serving craft beer, and can also mix up classic cocktails, soju highballs, and spritzes. In the kitchen is Taco Mantra, which is slinging barbecued jackfruit and chicken tikka tacos, quesadillas, as well as the Hawaiian classic loco moco – white rice topped with burger patty, caramelised onions, egg, and gravy. They also have a weekend brunch menu with items like chicken and waffles.

Sixteen Ounces Craft Beer Bistro
Address
398 Upper Bukit Timah Road, The Rail Mall, Singapore 678049 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6219 9304
Book here
Bojangles
7
Bojangles

Planted in the corner of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, and virtually at the base of Bukit Timah hill, is Bojangles. It’s homey, family-friendly, and has a large outdoor seating area, so other patrons won’t hold their noses while you drink in your sweaty hiking clothes. They have deals like two pints of Tiger for $12.80 alongside your typical bar food.

Bojangles is open daily from 4pm to 10.30pm.

Bojangles
Address
170 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #01-16, Singapore 588179 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6463 3459
Drinks Cocktails Wine Bars Bar Food Beers
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.

