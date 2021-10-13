Bar guide: where to drink in Bukit Timah

Bukit Timah: where you can find a big hill, bigger homes, and schools with humongous expectations. If navigating these feels like thirsty work, consider this bar guide on where to drink in the neighbourhood.

The district’s name is Malay for “tin hill” but it has nothing to do with the metal. Rather, it’s a mispronunciation of the original name Bukit Temak, which refers to the temak trees that grows there.

Today, the area is rife with hikers heading to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in an attempt to summit Singapore’s highest peak, all 163 metres of it. Many also explore the Rail Corridor, a green twine of a trail that borders many multimillion-dollar homes. For parents, Bukit Timah is where some of the country’s top schools are located.

If you need of a strong one after seeing your kid’s report card, we found seven bars from homey spots such as Blooie’s Roadhouse to high brow craft beer taprooms like Orh Gao.

All of them are located along Bukit Timah Road, Singapore’s longest stretch of tarmac, which makes them easily accessible by car (don’t drive) or from the Downtown Line. Read on to find out more.