10 best Asian whisky brands on our radar right now and where you can buy them

When it comes to Asian whisky, it goes without mentioning that Japanese whisky has taken the global market by a swirl. Such is their demand and popularity that distilleries struggle to supply the high standard dram. In fact, Japan witnessed a whisky crisis a couple of years back, as the market is soaring exponentially and takers are ready to shell out as much as needed for the premium malts.

But that has not slowed things down even a bit. Distilleries and brands have also spread their wings accordingly to fill the highball glasses.

Moving over single malt scotch whisky and a classic bourbon, other Asian, non-Japanese, grain whiskies and blended spirits are also sure to appeal to your taste buds and give you a smooth sip. As a nod to the craft of making exquisite whiskies, the third Sunday of May is observed as World Whisky Day, with the day falling on 21 May this year.

While talking about whiskies, one question that often pops up is what makes bourbons so special and how to tell one apart from other whiskies. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How is bourbon different from other whiskies?

All bourbons are whisky but all whiskies are not bourbons. To be classified as a pure bourbon, there are a few criteria that have to be met.

All whiskies are made of malted barley or other fermented grains but the kind of grains used and their ratio makes all the difference. According to the American Bourbon Association, a classic bourbon is made out of a mix of grains or mash, which is 51 percent corn and distilled at 160 proof or less. This is what imparts the sweet taste to the drink. Bourbon casks have to be made of new charred oak and cannot contain any additives and colourants. Also, the drink must be stored at 125 proof or less.

For the premium quality, the drink needs to age for at least two years in these barrels. Bourbon indeed gets its name from Bourbon County in Kentucky, USA. However, it is not mandatory that to achieve the name, it has to be produced in Kentucky.

Japanese whisky may have hit it hard with whisky connoisseurs but several other Asian brands are becoming increasingly popular as well. Be it the Asian malt and grain whiskies or the blended whisky, drinks from Taiwan and India are catching up fast and giving a stiff competition to some of the best Japanese whisky brands.

(Hero and feature image: Yuri Shirota/ @itshoobastank/ Unsplash)

Here are some of the best Asian whiskies that are gaining attention