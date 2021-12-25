Singapore draws more than three times its population numbers in tourists every year, and you can bet that a majority of said tourists on our shores will, or have gone to Chinatown.
The heritage neighbourhood is also one of Singapore’s main cultural hubs, with attractions that span pedestrian shopping streets, museums that chart our colonial history, religious buildings from multiple cultural groups, and a gamut of food and beverage offerings that flaunt our national prowess in that department.
Chinatown is also the locus that joins many notable neighbourhoods that boast the best of Singapore’s cocktail bars. There’s Ann Siang Hill and Club Street, prided for its healthy mix of bars that span every persuasion, the trendy walkways of the Duxton area, and the entirety of Tanjong Pagar just a short walk away.
Above it all, the expanse itself also harbours some choice cocktail institutions, so if you’re ever there and hankering for a drink, take a pick from our directory of the best bars in Chinatown to quench that thirst.
10 best bars in Chinatown to celebrate the weekend at:
Inspired by celebrating the neighbourhood — both Chinatown and Little India’s — vibrant heritage and history, The Elephant Room offers a delicious collection of cocktails amidst a luscious wood, gold, and vermillion setting. The bar’s spirit selection are sourced from India, and both its food and drinks are made from ingredients from in and around Tekka Market. Expect drink creations such as the Himalayan G.O.A.T — made from Indian Gin, fermented pineapple, starfruit, and goat’s milk — as well as bar bites like the Spiced Buttermilk Chicken Burger with Curry Aioli.
Sago House might’ve been born during the 2020 lockdown in Singapore, but it’s already made it onto Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, and for good reason. It’s described by its bar veteran owners as “raw as f**k”, and this is reflected in everything from its interiors (hand-built with 80% made from upcycled materials) to its menu, which always features six classic styles of cocktails. Bar grub such as steak sandwiches are also recommended, especially after the three-storey hike up.
As a collaboration between Hong Kong’s Young Master Brewery and chef Vinny Lauria, The Guild is a one-stop destination for an excellent repertoire of craft beers, all served from its eye-catching centerpiece of a bar, along with American-Asian bites crafted from local produce, wherever possible. Along with the session beers and quality bites, The Guild also has a lengthy cocktail menu featuring anything from house concoctions to boilermakers. Read our review here.