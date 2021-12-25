Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > 10 best bars in Chinatown to celebrate the weekend at
Food & Drink
25 Dec 2021

Beatrice Bowers
Features Editor
Food & Drink
Singapore draws more than three times its population numbers in tourists every year, and you can bet that a majority of said tourists on our shores will, or have gone to Chinatown.

The heritage neighbourhood is also one of Singapore’s main cultural hubs, with attractions that span pedestrian shopping streets, museums that chart our colonial history, religious buildings from multiple cultural groups, and a gamut of food and beverage offerings that flaunt our national prowess in that department.

Chinatown is also the locus that joins many notable neighbourhoods that boast the best of Singapore’s cocktail bars. There’s Ann Siang Hill and Club Street, prided for its healthy mix of bars that span every persuasion, the trendy walkways of the Duxton area, and the entirety of Tanjong Pagar just a short walk away.

Above it all, the expanse itself also harbours some choice cocktail institutions, so if you’re ever there and hankering for a drink, take a pick from our directory of the best bars in Chinatown to quench that thirst.

10 best bars in Chinatown to celebrate the weekend at:

D.Bespoke

1 /10

D.Bespoke
Daiki Kanetaka’s quintessentially Japanese bar feels like you’ve stepped into Ginza once you find it and finding it is an exercise since the bar is a secret one. Past a lifestyle storefront, the 28-seater lounge bar is underscored by cocktails made to order, along with a menu of vintage sherries, rums, Calvados and Armagnacs — not the easiest to come by in Singapore.
D.Bespoke
Address
2 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089816
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 8141 5741
The Elephant Room Singapore

2 /10

The Elephant Room Singapore

Inspired by celebrating the neighbourhood — both Chinatown and Little India’s — vibrant heritage and history, The Elephant Room offers a delicious collection of cocktails amidst a luscious wood, gold, and vermillion setting. The bar’s spirit selection are sourced from India, and both its food and drinks are made from ingredients from in and around Tekka Market. Expect drink creations such as the Himalayan G.O.A.T — made from Indian Gin, fermented pineapple, starfruit, and goat’s milk — as well as bar bites like the Spiced Buttermilk Chicken Burger with Curry Aioli.

The Elephant Room Singapore
Address
20A Teck Lim Rd, Chinatown, Singapore, 088391
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 9111 5131
Make a reservation
Gibson

3 /10

Gibson
With a decor that crosses a Japanese cocktail bar with whispers of Emerald City, Gibson is known for being one of the finest cocktail bars around, especially when you’re going for classics with an innovative twist. Their current cocktail concept grounds itself on crossing regional ingredients with the templates of classic cocktails, though its staples still remain, including its Japanese-inspired Gibson martini, concocted with Roku Gin and homemade sake vermouth.
Gibson
Address
Level 2, 20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 9114 8385
Make a reservation
Sago House

4 /10

Sago House

Sago House might’ve been born during the 2020 lockdown in Singapore, but it’s already made it onto Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, and for good reason. It’s described by its bar veteran owners as “raw as f**k”, and this is reflected in everything from its interiors (hand-built with 80% made from upcycled materials) to its menu, which always features six classic styles of cocktails. Bar grub such as steak sandwiches are also recommended, especially after the three-storey hike up.

Sago House
Address
3rd floor, 40B Sago St, Singapore 059029
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 8874 9936
Make a reservation
Potato Head

5 /10

Potato Head
Potato Head has become a household name in its native Bali, Hong Kong, and now, Singapore. Housed in a heritage building, Potato Head in Keong Saik is where numerous concepts coalesce, including a burger-focused diner, a rooftop bar, and a cocktail den with an ever-changing cocktail menu. You could spend your whole evening there, hopping from one level to another, and no two scenes will be the same.
Potato Head
Address
36 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089143
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6327 1939
Make a reservation
Neon Pigeon

6 /10

Neon Pigeon
Melding Singapore’s urban DNA with the izakaya culture in Japan, Neon Pigeon has gone strong since its opening as a go-to destination for quality Japanese beers, spirits, and also inventive cocktails. Top it off with their menu of delicious mod-Japanese small plate bites, as well as their constant schedule of bartender takeovers and guest shifts, and you’ve got a beacon for a good time at Neon Pigeon.
Neon Pigeon
Address
1 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089109
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6222 3623
Make a reservation
Olde Cuban

7 /10

Olde Cuban
Olde Cuban is a rare breed in Singapore, given that cigar bars tend to be scarce around our city. Home to the largest humidor on the island, some dating back a decade, Olde Cuban completes its identity as a gentlemen’s lounge with an extensive list of more than a 100 whiskies.
Olde Cuban
Address
2 Trengganu St, Singapore 058456
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6222 2207
Gaston

8 /10

Gaston
Gaston aims to make Burgundian food and wines accessible, deviating from the stereotype that the region connotes wine snobbery. Featuring an accessible array of wines from both well- and lesser-known producers all picked by a native Burgundian, the food menu bears similarly authentic thumbprints, given that most of the dishes are family recipes from the restaurant’s general manager. Read our review here.
Gaston
Address
25 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089132
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6909 8120
Make a reservation
Don Ho

9 /10

Don Ho
Don Ho brands itself as a social kitchen and bar, what with its menu being governed by sharing portions of mod-European cuisine, and a cocktail menu that highlights equally fresh flavours. Over the weekend, Don Ho hosts brunch, complete with boozy options should you prefer.
Don Ho
Address
The Working Capitol, 1 Keong Saik, Road, Singapore 089109
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6223 5001
Make a reservation
The Guild

10 /10

The Guild

As a collaboration between Hong Kong’s Young Master Brewery and chef Vinny Lauria, The Guild is a one-stop destination for an excellent repertoire of craft beers, all served from its eye-catching centerpiece of a bar, along with American-Asian bites crafted from local produce, wherever possible. Along with the session beers and quality bites, The Guild also has a lengthy cocktail menu featuring anything from house concoctions to boilermakers. Read our review here.

The Guild
Address
#01-01 55 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089158
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 9042 3900
Make a reservation
Beatrice Bowers
Features Editor
Beatrice Bowers writes about beauty, drinks, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she moonlights as a Niffler for novels and can be found en route to bankruptcy at your nearest bookstore. Don't tell her boss.
