Singapore draws more than three times its population numbers in tourists every year, and you can bet that a majority of said tourists on our shores will, or have gone to Chinatown.

The heritage neighbourhood is also one of Singapore’s main cultural hubs, with attractions that span pedestrian shopping streets, museums that chart our colonial history, religious buildings from multiple cultural groups, and a gamut of food and beverage offerings that flaunt our national prowess in that department.

Chinatown is also the locus that joins many notable neighbourhoods that boast the best of Singapore’s cocktail bars. There’s Ann Siang Hill and Club Street, prided for its healthy mix of bars that span every persuasion, the trendy walkways of the Duxton area, and the entirety of Tanjong Pagar just a short walk away.

Above it all, the expanse itself also harbours some choice cocktail institutions, so if you’re ever there and hankering for a drink, take a pick from our directory of the best bars in Chinatown to quench that thirst.

(Hero and featured image credits: fiftymm99/Getty Images & Potato Head Singapore)

10 best bars in Chinatown to celebrate the weekend at: