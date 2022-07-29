8 best bars to catch the fireworks this National Day 2022

Missed out on NDP 2022 tickets? No worries, these eight bars in Singapore offer a front-row seat of the National Day fireworks with enough drinks to toast to the country 57 times over.

For sky-high views, 1-Arden serves thoughtfully executed snacks and cocktails with ingredients from their garden, as Ce La Vi does barbecue from up top. At Mr. Stork, catch the show from their teepee with locally-inspired drinks and live music.

Lower to the ground but closer to the action, Caffe Fernet serves a family feast with influences from Italy and Singapore. Next door, Kinki is celebrating all day with a bottomless brunch and a massive drinks package. Just a hop away is Brewerkz One Fullerton, which combines local craft beer and unblocked views.

More rooftop shenanigans are happening at Smoke & Mirrors, which delivers childhood flavours in adult drinks. Likewise at Southbridge, which offers a promotion that takes 57 percent off your bill. Read on for details.

(Hero and featured image credit: Smoke & Mirrors)

8 best bars in Singapore to catch the fireworks this National Day 2022