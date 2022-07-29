8 best bars to catch the fireworks this National Day 2022

Missed out on NDP 2022 tickets? No worries, these eight bars in Singapore offer a front-row seat of the National Day fireworks with enough drinks to toast to the country 57 times over.
For sky-high views, 1-Arden serves thoughtfully executed snacks and cocktails with ingredients from their garden, as Ce La Vi does barbecue from up top. At Mr. Stork, catch the show from their teepee with locally-inspired drinks and live music.
Lower to the ground but closer to the action, Caffe Fernet serves a family feast with influences from Italy and Singapore. Next door, Kinki is celebrating all day with a bottomless brunch and a massive drinks package. Just a hop away is Brewerkz One Fullerton, which combines local craft beer and unblocked views.
More rooftop shenanigans are happening at Smoke & Mirrors, which delivers childhood flavours in adult drinks. Likewise at Southbridge, which offers a promotion that takes 57 percent off your bill. Read on for details.
(Hero and featured image credit: Smoke & Mirrors)
8 best bars in Singapore to catch the fireworks this National Day 2022
Celebrate Singapore’s birthday in a breezy garden as the fireworks crackle above at 1-Arden Rooftop Terrace. Nestled within their lush Food Forest, the venue will offer drinks and snacks from Australian restaurant Kaarla including freshly shucked oysters (S$8++ each), wood-fired “Damper” soda bread (S$8++ each), pumpkin with pumpkin seed miso and goat’s feta (S$18++), and octopus with pickled boab, smoked leeks and beef-fat cooked muntries (S$32++).
Then indulge in garden-to-glass cocktails featuring ingredients plucked from around you, such as the tiki-inspired Coastal Isles with a house-made ginger beer, and the Cold Brew Elixir with spiced rum and cold brew coffee liqueur (S$20++ each).
9 August 2022, 6pm – midnight
Minimum spend of S$300++ per table (seats up to 4 people)
Mark National Day with a national beer at Brewerkz One Fullerton. The local brewer is serving a set menu on 9 August that includes a seafood platter, locally-inspired appetisers, mains like Ayam Bakar Turmeric Quail, and Cempadek Crème Brûlée for dessert. The set includes your choice of champagne or beer, as well as a separate drinks menu of wines and their award-winning range of brews. Price start from S$138++ per person and rises according to table location.
9 August 2022, 5pm – 9pm
S$138 – S$188++ per person
Minimum booking of two people
Caffe Fernet is rolling out a family-style dinner menu complete with local delights, free flow boozy beverages, and unparalleled views of Marina Bay on 9 August. Expect mains such as the Black Cod Al Cartoccio with coconut sambal, and Snow Crab Tortellini with Citrus Fondue. Sip on free-flow tipples (5.30pm – 8.30pm) such as Aperol Spritz, Negroni, and more all while enjoying the spectacular activities and fireworks. Prices start from S$150 nett and rises according to table location.
9 August 2022, 5.30pm – 10.30pm
S$150 – S$222 nett per person
Children below 6 years old dine for free
Children aged 7 – 12 years: $50 nett (excluding 3.4% platform admin fee)
For a front seat of the fireworks, there is always Ce La Vi. The iconic rooftop destination is celebrating the country’s 57th birthday with a special barbecue menu at its Club Lounge. Dishes includes BBQ oysters with smoked ponzu granita, and maimoa lamb chops with chimichurri, as well as sharing options like a Classic BBQ Platter (S$155++) and Surf & Turf BBQ Platter (S$180++). From 5.30pm to 8.30pm, the Club Lounge will also hold two live stations serving snacks such as popcorn and muah chee.
9 August 2022, 5pm – 9pm
Minimum spend of S$300 per person
Reservations required
With an unobstructed view of Marina Bay from Collyer Quay, Kinki is the place to be for a whole day on 9 August. During the afternoon, they are serving their popular Bottomless Brunch with contemporary Japanese fare and free-flow cocktails. When evening arrives, the National Day Rooftop Package at the alfresco bar on level 3 will keep your thirst at bay with one bottle of Roku Gin (700ml), a choice of Belvedere Vodka or Chita Whiskey (700ml each), and mixers ranging from soft drinks to juices. Also included is a sharing platter of Kinki Wings, Ebi Fry, and Cassava Nachos. Call to book.
Bottomless brunch
12 – 3pm
S$68++ per person
Top up S$38++ per person for free-flow cocktails
National Day Rooftop Package
5pm – midnight
S$588++ per table of up to 6 people
Mr Stork gives a bird’s eye view of the National Day celebrations from its 39th-floor perch. Grab a spot at one of their teepees and enjoy cocktails such as Persimmon Sling and the dragonfruit-based Lovely Dragon (S$26++), and a snack platter (S$60++) consisting of Salted Egg Chicken Karaage, Laksa-infused Popcorn, and Chilli Lobster Kueh Pie Tee. Additionally, Singapore singer-songwriter Amanda Lee will be on stage belting out her tunes. Prices start from S$50++ per person and changes according to seating time and table location.
9 August 2022
5.15pm – 7.45pm (NDP air show)
S$50-S$200++ per person
8pm onwards
S$70-S$300++ per person
Smoke & Mirrors combines nostalgic drinks with an uninterrupted view of Marina Bay. From 9 to 31 August 2022, the rooftop bar is partnering with Botanist Gin to turn childhood treats into modern cocktails such as bandung-flavoured Gin & Tonic ice pops (S$25++ each) and Sparkling Calamansi (S$24++) inspired by the ubiquitous lime juice. Savour them alongside snacks including Spicy Mackerel Otah Spring Rolls (S$16++) and Grilled Chicken Satay (S$22++). Pre-payment is required to secure tables on 9 August.
9 August 2022
6 – 9pm: S$120++ per person
9pm onwards: S$60++ per person
Southbridge claims to have “the sexiest 360-degree view of Singapore’s skyline,” and we’re inclined to agree. While not as high up as other rooftop bars, Boat Quay venue offers a sweeping view of the Singapore River, the downtown skyline, historic buildings, and Marina Bay Sands in the background. Additionally, they are teaming up with Gemma Steakhouse, Amore Restaurant, and Levant for a month-long Majulah! Hop promotion. Simply spend a minimum of S$57 at each location and get 57 percent off the total bill at your final stop. The promotion ends on 31 August 2022.
9 August 2022, 5pm – midnight