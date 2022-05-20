Italian AF: 8 best bars for spritzes, negronis and other aperitivo cocktails in Singapore

For drinks as flushed as the sunset, make it an Italian affair at these eight best bars serving spritzes, negronis and other aperitivo cocktails in Singapore.

More a state of mind than a serve, aperitivo drinks are usually enjoyed in Italy between the hours after work and before dinner. Italian bittersweet liqueurs are the players here – Campari and Aperol often dominate – which are turned into spritzes with sodas or sparkling wine. They’re also lower in alcohol, unless you cut to the chase with the boozy Negroni.

Many bars in Singapore do them well, but these eight places specialise in them. Bar Milano and Vue have dedicated spritz bars. The Dempsey Project dedicates two evenings to them, while Lavo lets you have a Negroni your way. Read on for more.

(Image credit:AlexPro9500/Getty Images)

8 best bars for spritzes, negronis and other aperitivo cocktails in Singapore