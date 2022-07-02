Lifestyle Asia
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > 17 of the best craft beer bars in Singapore
17 of the best craft beer bars in Singapore
Food & Drink
02 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

17 of the best craft beer bars in Singapore

Jethro Kang & Beatrice Bowers
17 of the best craft beer bars in Singapore
Food & Drink
17 of the best craft beer bars in Singapore

Singapore’s love for beer continues unabated as more taprooms open up around the country. With so many options, we rounded up 17 of the best craft beers bars in town.

Since the last time we visited this topic, more venues have sprouted up all over the island. Mikkeller, for instance, launched their latest iteration in a Singapore hawker centre. Ziggy Zaggy serves local and international brews along Kallang River. And Burger Bar offers beers from cult brewers around the world. Read on for more.

17 of the best craft beer bars in Singapore

Jump To / Table of Contents

Good Luck

1 /17

Good Luck

It’s a prosperous time to be a local microbrewer thanks to Good Luck, which only serves craft beer made locally. From their 12 taps, check out examples from Off Day, That Singapore Beer Project, and Niang, as well as General Brewing Co. and Brewlander. Pair them with the bar’s food menu of dim sum and har cheong kai karaage.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4pm to midnight
Fridays to Sundays, 12pm to midnight

Address
9 Haji Ln, Singapore 189202 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6391 9942
Book here
Burger Bar New York

2 /17

Burger Bar New York

Burger speakeasy meets crusty New York diner, Burger Bar takes some of the world’s most sought-after craft beers and pours them from their 18 taps in Singapore. It’s predominantly boozy IPAs here, and recent offerings include UK’s Northern Monk, Maltgarden from Poland, and Sori, a microbrewery from Estonia. When hunger strikes, order one of their smashed patty burgers and cheese fries.

Mondays to Saturday, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Sundays, 11.30am to 8.30pm

Address
115 Amoy St, #01-03, Singapore 069935 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6221 8648
Book here
Malt Craft Beer Bar

3 /17

Malt Craft Beer Bar

Malt’s logo, which stylises the M and the A together, is meant to be a wordplay on the Hokkien acronym for beer. They rotate new ones into their 12 taps every week, and available now are Goose Island’s flagship IPA, an imperial tropical sour from Australia’s One Drop, a fruity pale ale from UK brewer Overtone, and Alive Brewing’s New England IPA. For a crushable beer, there’s always Malt’s refreshing crisp house lager.

Mondays to Thursdays, 5pm to 11pm
Fridays, 5pm to midnight
Saturdays, 3pm to midnight

Address
302 Beach Rd, #01-07 Concourse Skyline, Singapore 199600 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8822 7755
Book here
SG Taps

4 /17

SG Taps

Like the name hints, SG Taps focuses on Singapore craft beer. Among the 20 taps, you’ll find the big local players including Brewlander and Brewerkz, as well as smaller brewers like Able, Pink Blossoms, On Tap, Sunbird, Island Nation, and Civilization. Globally, Hong Kong producer Young Master and Anderson Valley from California are pouring at the moment, to be enjoyed with Japanese-inspired dishes like renkon chips and katsu curry.

Daily, 12pm to 11.30pm

Address
13 Duxton Hill, #01-01, Singapore 089597 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6904 8474
Mikkeller Singapore

5 /17

Mikkeller Singapore

Mikkeller Singapore has been in many guises from a shipping container to a shophouse, but this hawker stall is the tiniest branch of the world-renowned Copenhagen brewery. Somehow, they managed to squeeze in ten taps, which is currently pouring their blueberry lambic and coffee stout right now. Other producers are also represented, from Moon Dog to 71 Brewing.

Tuesdays to Thursdays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm
Fridays, 6.30pm to 11pm
Saturdays, 2pm to 11pm

Address
335 Smith St, #02-058, Singapore 050335 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8853 8535
Ziggy Zaggy

6 /17

Ziggy Zaggy

Ziggy Zaggy is the passion project of musician and certified cicerone Ngak Ng, who turned his love for craft beer into a taproom by Kallang River. His 18 taps currently offer renowned styles from North Coast’s Old Rasputin’s Russian imperial stout to the highly sought-after beers of Cloudwater and Gipsy Hill. Natural wines and sake are also available, with a food menu of jambalaya, biscuits and gravy, and jumbo dogs.

Tuesdays to Thursdays, 3pm to midnight
Weekends, 12pm to midnight

Address
51 Kampong Bugis, #01-04, Singapore 338986 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8628 0775
Book here
Smith Street Taps

7 /17

Smith Street Taps

One of the pioneers of selling craft beer at a hawker centre, Smith Street Taps has revitalised a little corner of Chinatown Complex Food Centre with its eclectic range of artisanal brews. Founded in 2014, their 12 taps currently pour a locally-made helles lager from Alive Brewing, hazy IPA by Australian producer Deeds, pastry stout from Ponoma Island in Manchester, and a honey ale from Lion Brewery in Singapore. For sours, look to Japanese brewer Ichibou Senri or That Local Beer Project, which makes their Kiam Sng Di gose from guava and salted plum.

Tuesdays to Thursdays, 6pm to 10.30pm
Fridays, 6pm to 11pm
Saturdays, 2pm to 11pm

Address
335 Smith St, #02-062, Singapore 050335 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8853 8535
LeVeL 33

8 /17

LeVeL 33

Situated on the top floor of an office building in the Marina Bay Financial District, LeVeL 33 is a fantastic craft beer bistro bar to go on a date, thanks to the stunning views, or just to chill out after work. The industrial setting typically features four beers crafted with olden European flavours in mind, with the occasional seasonal brews making an appearance.

Daily, 12pm to midnight

 

Address
8 Marina Blvd, #33 - 01, Singapore 018981 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6834 3133
Book here
Little Island Brewery Co.

9 /17

Little Island Brewery Co.

The 10,000 sq ft microbrewery serves up an array of craft beers catered to local palates, including the SPA (Singapore Pale Ale) — a bitter, oak-natured IPA with flowery notes. All the beers are brewed in vats in-house, and you can also spot a large wood smoking even were meats are slow-cooked everyday. It might be on a far-flung corner of the island for non-East Siders, so this is one to check out on a lazy weekend evening. They recently opened another location near Esplanade MRT Station.

Mondays to Thursdays, 12pm to 11pm
Fridays, 12pm to midnight
Saturdays, 11am to midnight
Sundays, 11am to 11pm

Address
6 Changi Village Rd, #01-01/02, Singapore 509907 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6543 9100
Book here
Druggists

10 /17

Druggists

Druggist’s display of 23 taps lining the wall beneatha massive chalkboard is probably the second most Instagrammed bar decor other than the famed “风和日丽” lights at Loof. Druggist shares a building with the Singapore Chinese Druggists Association, and it boasts one of the most extensive selections of sour beers, imperial stouts and IPAs. The snacks are distinctly local, like coffee pork ribs, szechuan pickles and sambal ikan bilis.

Mondays to Thursdays, 4pm to midnight
Fridays to Sundays, 3pm to midnight

Address
119 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207547 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6802 0228
Book here
The Armoury

11 /17

The Armoury

What used to be an actual military armoury is now a trendy watering hole for the hip after-office crowd at South Beach Towers. If you like your bars with a pinch of swank and a hint of stature, check out the Armoury. It has a standard fare of beers from USA, Japan and Europe on tap, making it a good stop for a quick introduction on the craft tipple. Hunker down with an ice-cold pint, and raise your glass to order some fries double-fried in duck fat. It’s a calorie assault well worth it.

Tuesdays to Sundays, 11.30am to 10.30pm

Address
36 #01- 01 Beach Rd, Singapore 189766 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8557 3866 (text only)
Book here
TAP

12 /17

TAP

TAP situates the obscure love for craft beers in the centre of the city. 20 craft brews are available on tap, aside from over 80 craft ciders, beers and sodas — it’s a veritable arts n’ craft store for beer worshippers, except with alcohol instead of paint bottles. Familiar names like Left Coast, Green Flash and co. make their appearance at TAP with tons more unorthodox expressions, alongside a menu of burgers, cold cuts and tapas to keep your beer-guzzling soul satiated.

Locations in Raffles City, Penang Road, Millennia Walk, and Robertson Quay. Click on the links to book.

Website
Website here
Orh Gao Taproom

13 /17

Orh Gao Taproom

In a country where having a beer in the kopitiam counts as a part of national culture, it’s no wonder we have waves of craft beer bars parked in prominent coffee shops around the island. Orh Gao Taproom is one such beer post parked in the heart of Botanic Gardens. Known as Killiney Kopitiam by day, the whole space becomes a taproom come 4pm. No kopi kettles will be in sight. Instead, you have a bar serving up ten different beers on tap, which rotates seasonally, alongside a lengthy selection of bottled brews from craft producers around the globe. To add to the appeal, Orh Gao Taproom also serves Asian-style bar bites like har cheong kai chicken wings to line your stomach as you plough through some pints.

Tuesdays to Thursdays, and Sundays, 4pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 4pm to midnight

Address
10 Jln Serene, #01-03 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8749 2755
Book here
Nickeldime Drafthouse

14 /17

Nickeldime Drafthouse

Rarely do you have neighbourhood joints as cool as Nickeldime Drafthouse, so if you live in Novena, consider yourself lucky. The bar serves up 19 different beers on tap, sourced from Asia to America, and a dizzying array of bottles. To supplement your session, they’ve got satisfyingly greasy grub like burgers, garlic fries and their signature sourdough pizzas, as well as live soccer matches televised for ardent fans out there.

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 11am to 11pm

Address
275 Thomson Rd, #01-01, Regency 307645 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6265 5118
The Guild

15 /17

The Guild

Keong Saik’s thriving restaurant-bar, The Guild, is a collaboration between Hong Kong’s Young Master Brewery and Hong Kong-based household name, chef Vincent Lauria. Inside the spacious shophouse is a round bar spotted with 19 taps of Young Master Brewery’s signature and seasonal brews to complement the food menu, packed with Asian-American fusion dishes that utilise local produce where possible. Read our full review here.

Daily, 4pm to 11.30pm

Address
55 Keong Saik Rd., #01-01, Singapore 089158 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9042 3900
Book here
American Taproom

16 /17

American Taproom

Having 30-odd beers on tap is no mean feat, which makes American Taproom an impressive craft beer haunt, in our books. There’s a ton of IPAs on the menu, along with stouts, meads, ales, and everything else. One may expect all their brews to come from the U.S., but there’s a pretty international selection to scour. The American element in the bar’s namesake comes from the food menu, which is lined with all-American snacks ranging from burgers to buffalo wings. Besides their original location on Waterloo Street, they have another outlet in Geylang.

Daily, 12pm to midnight

Address
261 Waterloo St, #01-23 Waterloo Centre, Singapore 180261 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9632 1570
Book here
Almost Famous

17 /17

Almost Famous

Having a pint at Almost Famous is quite an experience. The minimal, industrial-looking space looks more like a showroom than a beer bar, but it is deliberately designed to let your senses focus entirely on the beer. The selection warrants your undivided attention, given that it hones in primarily on beers produced by small, regional brewers. There are 16 taps that rotate on occasion, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to sample Asia’s finest pours throughout the year.

Mondays, 5pm to 10pm
Tuesdays to Thursdays, 5pm to 11pm
Fridays, 5pm to midnight
Saturdays, 2pm to midnight
Sundays, 2pm to 10pm

Address
30 Victoria St, #01-06, Singapore 187996 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9772 1787
Book here
Drinks Craft Beer Bars in Singapore
Jethro Kang & Beatrice Bowers
Lifestyle Asia
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.