Singapore’s love for beer continues unabated as more taprooms open up around the country. With so many options, we rounded up 17 of the best craft beers bars in town.

Since the last time we visited this topic, more venues have sprouted up all over the island. Mikkeller, for instance, launched their latest iteration in a Singapore hawker centre. Ziggy Zaggy serves local and international brews along Kallang River. And Burger Bar offers beers from cult brewers around the world. Read on for more.

17 of the best craft beer bars in Singapore