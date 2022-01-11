The best hangover pills to keep you sane after a night of revelry

Hangovers never get better the more you have them.
You wake up with a ringing headache, annoyed at the slightest noise that’s going on outside. The light starts streaming into your windows and your eyes can’t seem to stay open. The parched mouth and the uncomfortable nauseous feeling in your chest are a reminder: you don’t remember what happened last night, but you’re sure it involved one too many glasses (or bottles) of booze.
Maybe it was the last shot of tequila you had, or the fact that you’ve been mixing your drinks. Whatever the case is, you’re paying the price for it now with your hangover.
Disclaimer alert: excessive alcohol consumption is detrimental to your health and we are by no means encouraging alcoholism. Yet, if you couldn’t get into the non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails trend or you’ve got a boozy night of celebration that you simply cannot miss, we’ve got a solution for you — hangover pills.
We won’t bore you with the science behind the creation of these miracle workers, but let’s just say that most help to replenish the body’s vitamins and nutrients, all whilst combating the nasty compounds in your system and metabolise alcohol at a quicker rate. The result? A memorable (and also hopefully, responsible) night out — sans any of the side effects.
The goal of Bounceback is simple: help Asian white-collar professionals get back up on their feet after a late night of drinking. Simply pop two capsules before or after drinking alcohol and flush down with water, or take an extra two (four in total) if you know you’re headed for a big night out. The Made-in-Singapore brand’s Liver Defence+Detox Pill is crafted with 100-percent natural ingredients that aim to replenish the depleted nutrients caused by drinking. This includes Dihydromyricetin (DHM) —which helps to metabolise alcohol faster by decreasing blood alcohol concentration and promoting alcohol clearance — as well as other vitamins, antioxidants and herbal extracts.
Get protection from all the side effects of alcohol wit DrinkAid. The 100 percent natural formula not only aids in reducing Asian flush and skin flare-ups, it also aims to alleviate queasiness and headaches during/after drinking. All you’ve go to do is pop two capsules (up to four) 15-30 minutes before your first drink and two capsules (up to four) after your last drink or before bed.
Cheers’ Restore capsules are designed to support the liver when exposed to alcohol, and they’ve got a money-back promise that you’ll feel at least 50 percent better after a boozy night out if ugly take them. Here, you’ll just have to pop two to four pills right after your last drink or before bed to wake up refreshed the next day. If you’re one for protection of your liver, Cheers also has a daily supplement available that’s designed to significantly increase glutathione levels, support overall liver health, and boost immunity.
Korean brand Easy Tomorrow is designed to relieve protect heavy drinkers from the pain and nausea of a bad hangover, leaving you feeling fresh and comfortable the next day. Its star ingredients include yeast extract and hovenia dulcis fruit, both of which help the body break down alcohol and provide quick relief. Just take one sachet with water 30 minutes before drinking (and/or another after for the best results) and you’ll be set for the night.
Survivor, manufactured in the UK, is made to be taken both whilst you drink, and before you go to sleep, and is said to help replace lost nutrients from alcohol consumption. The formula spotlights key ingredients such as Dihydromyricetin (DHM) and Purariae lobata Flos extract, all of which are intended to protect the body against oxidative stress, help your body maintain normal cognitive function and replenish your reserves of various vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes at the same time.