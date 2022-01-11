The best hangover pills to keep you sane after a night of revelry

Hangovers never get better the more you have them.

You wake up with a ringing headache, annoyed at the slightest noise that’s going on outside. The light starts streaming into your windows and your eyes can’t seem to stay open. The parched mouth and the uncomfortable nauseous feeling in your chest are a reminder: you don’t remember what happened last night, but you’re sure it involved one too many glasses (or bottles) of booze.

Maybe it was the last shot of tequila you had, or the fact that you’ve been mixing your drinks. Whatever the case is, you’re paying the price for it now with your hangover.

You can taste the burn of these Tequila shots just by looking at it (Image credit: iam_os on Unsplash)

Disclaimer alert: excessive alcohol consumption is detrimental to your health and we are by no means encouraging alcoholism. Yet, if you couldn’t get into the non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails trend or you’ve got a boozy night of celebration that you simply cannot miss, we’ve got a solution for you — hangover pills.

We won’t bore you with the science behind the creation of these miracle workers, but let’s just say that most help to replenish the body’s vitamins and nutrients, all whilst combating the nasty compounds in your system and metabolise alcohol at a quicker rate. The result? A memorable (and also hopefully, responsible) night out — sans any of the side effects.

The best hangover pills to keep you sane after a boozy night out:

