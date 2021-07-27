So you’re thinking of getting into the world of Japanese whiskies.

Perhaps you’re a novice whisky drinker, or maybe you want to expand your drinking horizons beyond Scotch and American bourbons. While Japanese whiskies saw steady growth in the 1990s, it wasn’t until the 2010s that it became highly desirable around the globe — especially after a few notable nods in the whisky awards world.

To date, there are less than a dozen active distilleries in Japan that produce a variety of whisky styles. While Japanese whiskies have been modelled off that of the Scottish traditions — i.e double distilling malted and/or peated barley before being aged in wood barrels — they’ve made a name for themselves by combining that together with some unique Japanese innovations.

Suntory’s Yamazaki Distillery, for instance, makes use of a special type of water that’s found from mountains near Tokyo, while others differentiate their bottles by using a selection of yeast strains and barrels made from Mizunara, a tree only found in Japan that adds its own distinct flavour to the drink.

Whether you’re looking for a new whisky highball base or a daily sip, here are the best Japanese whiskies for beginners and where to get them in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: Shirota Yuri on Unsplash)