Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > 9 rooftop bars in Singapore to book for the best views over NYE 2021
9 rooftop bars in Singapore to book for the best views over NYE 2021
Food & Drink
29 Dec 2021 11:30 AM

9 rooftop bars in Singapore to book for the best views over NYE 2021

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
9 rooftop bars in Singapore to book for the best views over NYE 2021
Food & Drink
9 rooftop bars in Singapore to book for the best views over NYE 2021

There are days where we want to stay hidden in a speakeasy, soaking up the music and vibes of the space. Other days call for locations a little more spectacular — one with a generous view of Singapore’s gorgeous skyline, (hopefully) cool breeze, and plenty of energy to soak up.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are two such days that call for such a dramatic night out, and for this we’ve rounded up some of the best rooftop bars in Singapore that will fuel your night with good cocktails, fantastic food, and unforgettable scenery. Just don’t forget to order the champagne.

From swanky locales that serve champagne the finest bubbly and bespoke cocktails to others that offer decent pints of craft beer, read on.

(Hero and featured image credit: Sky Lido)

9 best rooftop bars in Singapore to book for unforgettable evenings:

You might also like…

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /9

It’s hard to skip the architectural beauty that is Potato Head when you’re in the Keong Siak area, so why not make it point to head upstairs for a drink or two? The tiki-esque bar sees tropical cocktails that are perfect for warmer nights, and if you’re up for a full meal even after your drinks, you can always head downstairs for some burgers at Three Buns.

(Image credit: Potato Head Singapore)

Address
36 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089143
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6327 1939
Book here
Southbridge

2 /9

Southbridge
There’s nothing like watching the bustling CBD area go quiet at night, complete with a stunning view of the tranquil Singapore River. Here at Southbridge, you’re looking at an elevated rooftop bar experience: think an extensive list of champagnes, Prosecco and craft cocktails to spend the night with.
(Image credit: @southbridge.sg)
Southbridge
Address
80 Boat Quay, Level 5, Rooftop 049868 Website
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6877 6965
Book here
Mr Stork

3 /9

Mr Stork
We can’t list any rooftop bar roundup without including Mr Stork, as the locale’s central location and unique teepee huts make for a truly special night out. Besides a whole list of whiskeys, champagnes, wines and specially crafted cocktails, the bar also sees a good range of non-alcoholic spirits and mocktails for those who aren’t feeling the need to get inebriated that night.
Mr Stork
Address
5 Fraser St, Level 39, Andaz 189354
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6408 1288
Book here
LeVel33

4 /9

LeVel33

Perhaps you’re looking for a chill, relaxing time with the same amazing views. If that sounds like you, then LeVel33 would be your best bet. Touted as the world’s highest urban microbrewery, the locale’s extensive assortment of craft beers should be enough reason for you to make your way down (or up!) for. We recommend making space for the food menu too, as Chef ArChan has cleverly made use of multiple local producers to create plates of truly delicious treats to go with the drinks — think a tender Local Barramundi from Kuhlbarra, and bowls of comforting soup in the form of Ah Hua Kelong Seafood Bouillabaisse.

LeVel33
Address
8 Marina Blvd, #33 - 01, Singapore 018981
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6834 3133
Book here
Stellar at 1-Altitude

5 /9

Stellar at 1-Altitude
Clink your glasses amongst the clouds as you head to Stellar at 1-Altitude. The restaurant-bar is 62 floors up in the central CBD, providing sweeping skyline views that are unparalleled to many. We suggest coming about an hour before the sun sets, so you’ll get to bask in that gorgeous golden glow as you round up your day.
Stellar at 1-Altitude
Address
Level 62, 1-Altitude, 1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6438 0410
Book here
Vue

6 /9

Vue
With a name like Vue, it’s not hard to guess what they’re most famed for. Floor to ceiling windows usher in a breathtaking sight of the CBD and Marina Bay Sands, and is accompanied by a fantastic spritz list and scrumptious plates for relaxing evening out.
Vue
Address
OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay Rooftop Level 19, Singapore 049321
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 8879 0923
Book here
Ce La Vi

7 /9

Ce La Vi

Ce La Vi, set atop the wonder that is Marina Bay Sands, home to the filming location of Crazy Rich Asians, is pretty much a no-brainer when it comes to drinking the night away. Apart from views of the city and Gardens by the Bay, the newest drinks menu, helmed by Lead Mixologist Andrew Hyman sees refreshing treats like the Blueberry Mule, Once In A Lifetime and Golden Age.

Ce La Vi
Address
1 Bayfront Avenue. Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, 018971
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6508 2188
Book now

8 /9

Perched atop the fourth floor of Signature Hotel at Tanjong Pagar, Levant Bar offers views of the bustling city life beneath, with delicious Mezzo-style bites and Greek-inspired cocktails to pair. Options like the Apricot Clouds and Greek Forest are always crowd-pleasers; the latter is a beautiful concoction of mountain pine liqueur, maglini lemon, and honeycomb-infused tsipouro that’ll whisk you to the Mediterranean immediately.

Address
32 Tras St, Level 4 Signature Hotel, Singapore 078972
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6304 3298
Book here

9 /9

This breezy hideaway offers views of River Valley and Robertson Quay, but its food — dreamt up by executive chef Gabriel Cher (formerly from Potato Head Singapore) is just as noteworthy. This hidden rooftop bar at Outram sits on level 5 of Concorde Shopping Centre, and offers a modern bistro menu that includes curious creations the likes of Oxtail Ragu Pasta, Bacon & Onion Jam White Pizza, and Chendol Panna Cotta. A refreshing spritz is always recommended here, but hit up the Tahitian Sunset — made with two type of Plantation rum and fresh pineapple — for a delicious pre-dinner treat.

Address
317 Outram Rd, #05-01 Concorde Shopping Centre Singapore 169075
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 9177 2802
Book here
Loof
1
Loof

Loof’s name takes inspiration from the way locals say the word “roof”, so it’s safe to say you can expect locally-inspired drinks here. Here, we recommend cocktails like the Set B, a boozy mix of vodka, Mr. Black, kaya, espresso, or Loof Bubble Tea, an alcoholic take on bubble tea. The view might not be as vast as the others on this list, but the iconic neon lights that say “Feng He Ri Li” (translated as beautiful day) is enough to keep you coming back for more pictures.

Potato Head Singapore
2
Potato Head Singapore

It’s hard to skip the architectural beauty that is Potato Head when you’re in the Keong Siak area, so why not make it point to head upstairs for a drink or two? The tiki-esque bar sees tropical cocktails that are perfect for warmer nights, and if you’re up for a full meal even after your drinks, you can always head downstairs for some burgers at Three Buns.

Southbridge
3
Southbridge

There’s nothing like watching the bustling CBD area go quiet at night, complete with a stunning view of the tranquil Singapore River. Here at Southbridge, you’re looking at an elevated rooftop bar experience: think an extensive list of champagnes, prosecco and craft cocktails to spend the night with.

Mr Stork
4
Mr Stork

We can’t list any rooftop bar roundup without including Mr Stork, as the locale’s central location and unique teepee huts make for a truly special night out. Besides a whole list of whiskeys, champagnes, wines and specially crafted cocktails, the bar also sees a good range of non-alcoholic spirits and mocktails for those who aren’t feeling the need to get inebriated that night.

LeVel33
5
LeVel33

Perhaps you’re looking for a chill, relaxing time with the same amazing views. If that sounds like you, then LeVel33 would be your best bet. Touted as the world’s highest urban microbrewery, the locale’s extensive assortment of craft beers should be enough reason for you to make your way down (or up!) for. We recommend making space for the food menu too, as Chef ArChan has cleverly made use of multiple local producers to create plates of truly delicious treats to go with the drinks — think a tender Local Barramundi from Kuhlbarra, and bowls of comforting soup in the form of Ah Hua Kelong Seafood Bouillabaisse.

Stellar at 1-Altitude
6
Stellar at 1-Altitude

Clink your glasses amongst the clouds as you head to Stellar at 1-Altitude. The restaurant-bar is 62 floors up in the central CBD, providing sweeping skyline views that are unparalleled to many. We suggest coming about an hour before the sun sets, so you’ll get to bask in that gorgeous golden glow as you round up your day.

Vue
7
Vue

With a name like Vue, it’s not hard to guess what they’re most famed for. Floor to ceiling windows usher in a breathtaking sight of the CBD and Marina Bay Sands, and is accompanied by a fantastic spritz list and scrumptious plates for relaxing evening out.

Ce La Vi
8
Ce La Vi

Ce La Vi, set atop the wonder that is Marina Bay Sands, home to the filming location of Crazy Rich Asians, is pretty much a no-brainer when it comes to drinking the night away. Apart from views of the city and Gardens by the Bay, the newest drinks menu, helmed by Lead Mixologist Andrew Hyman sees refreshing treats like the Blueberry Mule, Once In A Lifetime and Golden Age.

Rooftop Bars Bars Cocktail Bars New Year's Eve New Year's Eve 2021
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.