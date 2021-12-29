There are days where we want to stay hidden in a speakeasy, soaking up the music and vibes of the space. Other days call for locations a little more spectacular — one with a generous view of Singapore’s gorgeous skyline, (hopefully) cool breeze, and plenty of energy to soak up.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are two such days that call for such a dramatic night out, and for this we’ve rounded up some of the best rooftop bars in Singapore that will fuel your night with good cocktails, fantastic food, and unforgettable scenery. Just don’t forget to order the champagne.

From swanky locales that serve champagne the finest bubbly and bespoke cocktails to others that offer decent pints of craft beer, read on.

(Hero and featured image credit: Sky Lido)

9 best rooftop bars in Singapore to book for unforgettable evenings: