Your guide to the best rums for beginners

We’ve previously talked about how rum is picking up as the new “It” spirit, experiencing the boom that gin owned half a decade back. As dedicated rum bars rise, so has the collective interest towards bringing rums to the home bar as well.

As with any spirit, if you’re a novice, a little launchpad is needed to get you on your merry collector’s way. It is important to know your way around the definitions of rums, and have a handful of bottles you can turn to to lay your foundation for appreciation. Before we tackle the latter, here is a quick masterclass in rum in all its forms.

Rum, rhums — what does it all mean?

Photo credit: Malte Wingen

Born in the Caribbean, rum is a spirit distilled from fermented molasses, a byproduct of sugarcane, then aged for at least one year. This generic definition is split into types of rum, classified according to colour. Dark rum is aged the longest, followed by gold, then white rum. There is also rhum, or rhum agricole, hailing from the French Caribbean and is made directly from distilling sugarcane juice.

Though the hotbed of rum remains the Caribbean, countries like Puerto Rico, Cuba and Brazil also have rum industries.

Rums can also be bottled at naval strength, like gin, with an ABV rating of over 50 percent. Overproof rums are the next notch up, and is bottled at 60 percent and up. Finally, spiced rums close the list, and these tend to feature the likes of cinnamon, anise and pepper.

Where does my rum appreciation journey begin?

It’s easy enough to say “drinking”, but drink what is the real question. Outside of going to a rum bar and getting recommendations from an expert, having a list of starting bottles you can own and work your way through is most helpful. We recommend some of the best rums for beginners, great for sipping or cocktails.

Now for the fun part: the best rums for beginners to try

(Hero and featured image credit: Rockpool)