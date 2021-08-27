Get transported to Japan with these 9 best sake bars in Singapore

When you were a child, having a Japanese meal meant zooming straight for the kid’s section on the menu and trying to figure out whether you’d prefer your dinner to come in a shinkansen or a plane.

Fast forward to jaded adulthood, and you’re probably hitting up the sake bar or list first thing through the door, because what’s enjoying Japanese food without being able to clink cups and yell, “kanpai“?

To a casual drinker, the barrier for entry into sake is far less intimidating then delving into spirits like whisky. This clear rice wine, more appropriately termed nihonshu, is light to drink, with barely any astringency on the nose. It has the typical ABV European wines would have, ranging from 9 to 16 percent, so you can drink with the ease of not getting too drunk (sort of). Rumour has it that sake hangovers don’t feel nearly as lethal as other wine and spirit classes too, but don’t quote us on that.

If you’re looking for a sake bar to call port at this weekend, here’s our take on the best sake bars in Singapore.