Scotch, rye, the gentlemen’s drink, the water of life: whatever you call it, whisky is serious business, and you can enjoy it at these best whisky bars in Singapore.
While you can find the malt liquor in most bars here, we are turning our attention to those solely dedicated to the world of drams. Sure, you can find whisky cocktails at most of these places, but people come here to drink them by the glass, in flights, or buy them by the bottle.
From a hotel bar with whisky butlers to a discreet Ginza-style drinking den, here are our favourites.
For our complete guide on whiskies Singapore, click here.
14 best bars to drink whisky in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /14
Secluded away on the third floor of Orchard Plaza, Bar Kiharu is a hushed whisky bar run by a Japan native. The clientele is mostly Japanese, who buy and keep bottles of Scottish and Japanese single malts there. There is a limited selection of whiskies by the glass, and the owner helpfully offers recommendations based on your taste preference. There is S$45 cover charge that includes a snack, but it’s great for feeling like you discovered a private drinking den in Ginza.
Weekdays, 7.30pm to 11.30pm
2 /14
For a guided tour through the world of whisky, head to Signature Reserve at Fullerton Hotel. The bar has professionally trained Whisky Butlers to navigate through their 500 labels, and provide suggestions on what you might like. If you prefer leaving it entirely up to them, the Whisky Omakase aims to serve only the very best pairings of whisky and food.
Mondays to Saturdays, 4pm to midnight
For tastebuds dedicated to The Macallan, the brand’s boutique at Raffles Hotel caters to your whim and fancy. The showroom lets you explore the Speyside distillery’s core range and exclusive editions, and you can have the bottles personalised too. Then head to their lounge to sip on rarefied bottles like The Macallan M Decanter. They also offer a private dining experience with food from the hotel’s restaurants paired with their whisky.
Daily, 11am to 8pm
4 /14
Whisky lovers in the Promenade area have a sleek yet casual home to shack up with a dram at Malts. Based in Marina Square, the bar has over 150 different labels of whiskies from big Scottish distilleries like Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Bruichladdich, and The Glenlivet, to more obscure Japanese brands like Asakura Premium and Shinobu Pure Malt Whisky. Enjoy them with simple but well-executed dishes like Prawn Aglio Olio Pasta and Spicy Tomato Beef Meatballs.
Mondays to Saturdays, 3pm to 10.30pm
5 /14
Set within The Vagabond Club hotel, The Whiskey Library is the glamorous home to more than 1,000 bottles of whiskies from across the globe. You’ll find highly-coveted bottles by Signatory Vintage, Bunnahabhain, and Gordon & MacPhail, as well as examples from ghost distilleries and old vintages. The bar also offers them in themed flights like flavour profiles and regions.
Daily, 5.30pm to 10.30pm
6 /14
Manhattan has a renowned cocktail programme, but the Regent Singapore hotel bar has a fantastic collection of American whiskies house in their Whiskey Glasshouse. It spans over 200 bottles of bourbon, rye, Tennessee whiskey, single malt, Canadian, and unaged examples, including rare, collectible, and old vintage bottles. Enjoy them by the glass, or by brand flights.
Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5pm to midnight
Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm to 1am
Sundays, 12pm to 3pm
7 /14
Recall a whisky bar that a spy figure from a film wouldn’t be amiss in, and you’ve got The Auld Alliance. Its decor can be a little intimidating, but connoisseurs will find a trove to enjoy in its menu. There are some 1,500 labels to venture into, and over 30 flights to explore.
The Auld Alliance, 9 Bras Basah Road, Rendezvous Hotel, Gallery #02-02A, Singapore 189559, +65 6337 2201
8 /14
As one of the more familiar whisky bars around town, Quaich Bar is a welcoming joint with some of the rarest cask finds on the market. Run by whisky lovers for whisky lovers, the bar intends to make even premium whiskies (relatively accessible) by pricing its drams according to an expression’s original cost at release, and not its auction price.
Quaich Bar, 390A Havelock Road, Singapore 169664, +65 6386 5366
9 /14
This quaint whisky shop transforms into a whisky bar for the discerning once night comes. Their selection is carefully curated towards whiskies that are aged in single casks, hence the name. It’s an extremely niche market, but anyone who appreciates Scotch would understand the prize status of single cask whiskies. They’ve got everything between a 27 year old Glenrothes to a 43 year old Macallan, and many whisky flights to choose from in between. You can opt to sample drams, then take home a bottle as well, or buy one on site and keep it there until your next visit. The Single Cask offers such a unique experience, you’re bound to head back.
The Single Cask, Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street, #01-25, Singapore 187996, +65 6837 0953
10 /14
The Writing Club is a purveyor of all whiskies obscure. Prioritising small batch distillers that are hard to find in Singapore, this gentlemen’s club-style space is home to about 500 bottles of spirits, along with independent bottlings for you to peruse. On top of the drams, The Writing Club features a number of cocktails on the menu, including a bourbon-based Old Fashioned that’s our go-to.
The Writing Club, #02-10 Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road, Singapore 238871, +65 9362 8626T
11 /14
Two whisky fanatics and close friends amassed a collection of bottles so extensive that they no longer had space for it at home. The next logical step was, of course, to open a whisky bar. The Swan Song is that pet project, and the name holds a particularly poignant message that extends to the expressions offered at the bar — every bottle they have, especially for the rare, hard-to-source scores, will only be available once. Every bottle that is opened for sale will soon experience its swan song. The Swan Song is one of our favourite nooks to get into whisky if you’re a novice as well, given the wide range of choices and attentive owners. Read our full review here.
The Swan Song, #02-01 50A Prinsep Street, Singapore 188680
12 /14
With a wide selection of drams priced according to age statement, The Cooperage is one of the most wallet-friendly whisky bars in town. They don’t skimp on quality either, as you’ll be able to find classic whisky expressions like the Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old and Singleton 18-Year-Old on the menu. To top it off, The Cooperage has a full-fledged food menu beyond just bar bites, so you can easily while away your hours after work at this relaxed joint. Read our review here.
The Cooperage, 42 Hongkong St, Singapore 059681, +65 6535 0074
13 /14
La Maison du Whisky is a household name that anchors Singapore’s whisky scene. Its brick-and-mortar space in Robertson Quay is a library of whiskies both accessible and rare, priced reasonably to ensure that you don’t break the bank as you explore new single malt worlds. Within La Maison du Whisky is also a retail space, so you can bring bottles home to add to your prized collection.
La Maison du Whisky,#01-10 The Pier, 80 Mohammed Sultan Road, Singapore 239013, +65 6733 0059
14 /14
Based in the Esplanade, The Exciseman Whisky Bar is run by the folks behind Le Vigne Wines and Spirits. Their Scotch playground is dedicated mostly to artisanal producers, so enthusiasts will be pleased to find a number of independent bottlings available. One of the highlights at The Exciseman Whisky Bar is the fact that they have a full range of Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts, which you’d rarely find as a suite elsewhere.
The Exciseman Whisky Bar, #02-27 8 Raffles Ave, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802, +65 963 1192