9 best whisky delivery services in Singapore today

Restaurants and bars may be open (albeit until 10:30pm), but not all of us are ready to head out and join the crowds.
Given the times, it’s good to make sure you’re well-stocked on spirits because — let’s face it — your home bar is going to be there for you 24/7. When you need a drink to ponder life with at wee hours in the morning. When you need a little something to buck you up or calm you down.
In these cases, we can’t think of anything better than some damn good whisky to drink neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. So here’s a list of whisky delivery services in Singapore that will deliver a good bottle or three to your door, whether you’re into scotch, rye, bourbon, or whiskey.
This story was first published on Prestige Singapore.
(Main and featured image: Adam Jaime/Unsplash)
9 best whisky delivery services in Singapore:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
The big names are all here: Glenfiddich, Johnnie Walker, Laphroaig, Macallan, Yamazaki, Balvenie, Lagavulin, Talisker, Ballantine’s, The Singleton, Highland Park, Glenmorangie, Glenlivet, Bruichladdich, Auchentoshan… You get the drift. And the more you spend, the more you get out of its loyalty programme: 2,000 points earned get you the ‘Connoisseur’ status, where you’ll be privy to special deals, rebates, and access to exclusive events. There’s also a Luxe Collection tab that houses bottles from The Dalmore Constellation series if you’re looking to splurge.
2 /9
Proof & Company’s online retail arm is just as interesting as you’d expect from the craft spirit distributor. If you’ve been meaning to better acquainted with bourbons, rye whiskeys and American single-malts, this is the place to start. St. George and Michter’s and Rebel Yell are amongst its cool list of firewater from the U.S., though you’ll also find some Scotch and Asian labels in the mix including Mackintosh, Islay, Compass Box, Nikka and Kavalan. Pick up some pantry items and some really pretty glassware while you’re at it.
(Image credit: @ecproof)
It’s probably best if you know what you want before diving into the French whisky powerhouse’s inventory, because it will overwhelm you. Last we checked, there are over 400 bottles under its Scotch Whisky tab (hello Aberlour, Craigellachie, Bruichladdich) and another 190 bottles or so under “Whisky of the World” (looking at you Nikka and Penderyn). It cover vast territory, which means there’s a bottle for every type of Whisky Drinker – be they idiosyncratic or basic.
(Image credit: @maison_du_whisky_singapore)
This Edinburgh-based whisky membership club and independent bottler has one of the world’s widest collection of single cask whiskies, all of which are bottled at cask strength and not subjected to any filtration or interference. You have to be a member to purchase its exciting selection of whiskies. Sign up for its most popular membership ($320 per annum) to also get three limited-release SMWS 10cl bottles, a journal and a club lapel badge as a part of a welcome pack.
(Image credit: Scotch Malt Whisky Society)
5 /9
Nothing else to see here, just page after page (20, to be specific) of mostly Scotch and Japanese whiskies. You’ll find the top dogs like Ardbeg, Bowmore, Highland Park, Macallan, Mars, and Yamazaki, but you’ll also come across some curious bottles, such as a $11,000 Karuizawa 1981 Miyajima 35 Year Old, a $7,500 Hanyu The Joker Coloured Label, and a $3,900 Strathisla 59 Year Old 1954/2013 Gordon & Macphail.
(Image credit: @simplywhisky.sg)
6 /9
For those of you who aren’t keen on throwing money at a bottle you’ve never tasted, keep tabs on The Good Place’s whisky flights and samples. There’s also a whole lot of old and rare bottles (including Springbank 1966 OB Local Barley single malt whisky and a Highland Park 1955 Gordon Macphail Cask Strength Series), which you can purchase a 20ml sample of.
(Image credit: The Good Place)
7 /9
The Oak Cellars is another alcohol retailer that values quantity — but not over quality. It stocks over 400 bottles of whiskies, and the most expensive is the Macallan 1940 35 Year Old Fine & Rare Single Malt at a cool $121,250. Those on a Japanese whisky hunt will find some of the finest labels from the Land of the Rising Sun in store, including Chichibu Ichiro, Hakushu, Hanyu, Karuizawa, Nikka, Suntory Hibiki, and Yamazaki.
(Image credit: The Oaks Cellars)
8 /9
Like the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, The Single Cask is an independent bottler, so you won’t find any other brands within its online store. It’s also the only one on this list that offers cask ownership: you buy a whisky cask, then wait for it to reach its peak maturity before it gets bottled, labelled, shipped and sold. P.S.: A typical ‘hogshead’ cask can yield over 270 bottles, so you can keep a stash of your own.
(Image credit: The Single Cask)
9 /9
The online store of OG whisky establishment Quaich Bar, The Whisky Store stocks some 30 whisky and spirit brands, a handful of which are brought in exclusively, like Scotland’s oldest independent bottler Cahenhead, Speyside’s Tomintoul, Campbeltown’s Glen Scotia, and India’s Paul John.
(Image credit: @thewhiskystore)