BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff shares his favourite bars in Bangkok

For many Singaporeans, a long holiday means one of two things: you’re either resting at home and catching up on your favourite K-dramas, or you’re heading to Bangkok for a quick vacation.

The capital city of Thailand is, after all, less than a three-hour plane ride away, complete with good food and a plethora of stylish and affordable shopping options. Another reason to head over? The bars, of course. Philip Bischoff, Bar Manager at BKK Social Club, echoes the same sentiments.

“Bangkok pre-pandemic was already a well anticipated destination and a place where you found a lot of entertaining bars to have good drinks at. But in my opinion, post the pandemic, the local bar scene become even stronger, especially with some new high-quality drinking places around the city. Strong concepts with great execution that deliver world-class drinks.”

For the uninitiated, Germany-born Philip spent his early days of mixology at Le Lion Bar de Paris, before helming the reins at Amano in Berlin. He was also Bar Manager at Regent Singapore’s Manhattan, and it’s no coincidence that it clinched top spot at Asia’s 50 Best Bars and boasted significant rankings on the World’s 50 Best Bars list during his time.

Now, the influential mixologist spends his time at Thailand’s Best Bar, BKK Social Club, a watering hole in Four Seasons Bangkok which also managed to secure the title of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2022.

BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff

“There are tons of talented bartenders here in Bangkok and it’s an evolving community, with a bar for every type of personality and drinking experience. Plus, the Thai hospitality is second to none, no matter where you end up, you’ll be eagerly welcomed with a true interest to ensure you have a great time.” Philip Bischoff, Bar Manager at BKK Social Club

So, who better to ask for recommendations in Bangkok than Philip himself? We requested for five – much to his chagrin, we might add – “you’re really making this difficult to just share a list of five bars here in Bangkok as the cocktail scene is alive and so creative…we’re still missing places like Asia Today, Opium, The Loft and Lennons!”.

“Moral of the story – Bangkok’s cocktail scene is thriving, and you don’t want to miss out!”

5 best bars in Bangkok to head to, as recommended by BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff:

(Hero and featured image credit: Four Seasons Bangkok)