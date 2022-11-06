Lifestyle Asia
BKK Social Club's Philip Bischoff shares his favourite bars in Bangkok
Travel
07 Nov 2022 04:30 AM

BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff shares his favourite bars in Bangkok

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff shares his favourite bars in Bangkok
Travel
BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff shares his favourite bars in Bangkok

For many Singaporeans, a long holiday means one of two things: you’re either resting at home and catching up on your favourite K-dramas, or you’re heading to Bangkok for a quick vacation.

The capital city of Thailand is, after all, less than a three-hour plane ride away, complete with good food and a plethora of stylish and affordable shopping options. Another reason to head over? The bars, of course. Philip Bischoff, Bar Manager at BKK Social Club, echoes the same sentiments.

“Bangkok pre-pandemic was already a well anticipated destination and a place where you found a lot of entertaining bars to have good drinks at. But in my opinion, post the pandemic, the local bar scene become even stronger, especially with some new high-quality drinking places around the city. Strong concepts with great execution that deliver world-class drinks.”

For the uninitiated, Germany-born Philip spent his early days of mixology at Le Lion Bar de Paris, before helming the reins at Amano in Berlin. He was also Bar Manager at Regent Singapore’s Manhattan, and it’s no coincidence that it clinched top spot at Asia’s 50 Best Bars and boasted significant rankings on the World’s 50 Best Bars list during his time.

Now, the influential mixologist spends his time at Thailand’s Best Bar, BKK Social Club, a watering hole in Four Seasons Bangkok which also managed to secure the title of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2022.

BKK Social Club's Philip Bischoff shares his favourite bars in Bangkok
BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff

“There are tons of talented bartenders here in Bangkok and it’s an evolving community, with a bar for every type of personality and drinking experience. Plus, the Thai hospitality is second to none, no matter where you end up, you’ll be eagerly welcomed with a true interest to ensure you have a great time.”

Philip Bischoff, Bar Manager at BKK Social Club

So, who better to ask for recommendations in Bangkok than Philip himself? We requested for five – much to his chagrin, we might add – “you’re really making this difficult to just share a list of five bars here in Bangkok as the cocktail scene is alive and so creative…we’re still missing places like Asia Today, Opium, The Loft and Lennons!”.

“Moral of the story – Bangkok’s cocktail scene is thriving, and you don’t want to miss out!”

(Hero and featured image credit: Four Seasons Bangkok)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Mahaniyom
Mahaniyom

“Mahaniyom showcases a unique concept of resourceful cocktails, involving the use of every part of one ingredient, creating cocktails based around Thai fruits and other local ingredients. These inventive cocktails are showcased in an easy-to-understand menu, offering something for everyone.”

(Image credit: @mahaniyom.cocktailbar via Instagram)

Address
2nd floor, 104 Maha Set Rd, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Website
Website here

2 /5

Tropic City
Tropic City

“Tropic City is definitely the favourite of those in the industry. This tropical cocktail bar has innovative cocktails with a rum collection that’s second to none. But the hospitality is really what shines — stay late enough and the dance floor opens up with different DJs spinning weekly.”

(Image credit: @tropiccitybkk via Instagram)

Address
672, 65 Soi Charoen Krung 28, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Website
Website here

3 /5

Vesper
Vesper

“A classic, and one of the pioneers of the Bangkok cocktail scene. A great selection of inventive cocktails, alongside precision classics. Grab a seat at the bar and enjoy the classic ambiance and diverse crowd.”

(Image credit: @vesperbkk via Instagram)

Address
10/15 Sala Daeng 2 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Website
Website here

4 /5

Find The Locker Room
Find The Locker Room

“What’s Bangkok without including a speakeasy? Half the fun of Find the Locker Room is … well, finding it. But once inside you’re greeted with beautiful cocktails in a unique setting. Their current menu, Time Capsule Vol 1, lets guests revisit some classic cocktails.”

(Image credit: @findthelockerroom.bkk via Instagram)

Address
406 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Website
Website here

5 /5

Messenger Service Bar
Messenger Service Bar

“While a little further out of town, this new concept is one not to be missed. Their unique ‘Perfume Drinks’ uses scent as the main source to convey the story of each cocktail.”

(Image credit: @messengerservicebar via Instagram)

Address
2299 Phatthanakan Rd, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250, Thailand
Website
Website here
philip bischoff bars in bangkok Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River BKK Social Club
BKK Social Club’s Philip Bischoff shares his favourite bars in Bangkok

Jocelyn Tan

Senior Writer

Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who loves to explore lesser-known cities abroad and chat with locals about their favourite eats in town. When she's not writing, she's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history.

 
