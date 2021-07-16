If there’s one thing that we truly miss about Japan, it’s the good times that the many izakayas there never fail to bring.

Yet with travel at a standstill, the next best thing during this relentless pandemic is to bring the entire experience to your home, and it starts with the best sakes that can be delivered to you.

Like beer and wine, the rice-based elixir has a plethora of types and variations that can be complex and confusing to navigate. Sake can typically be classified by several factors, including the type of rice used, where it was produced, how much the rice has been polished, its brewing processes, and even how it was filtered. This usually determines if the sake is light and fruity, or complex and silky.

if you’re already intimidated by the complexities, we’re here to help. If you’re ready to start reliving the izakaya conviviality at home but have no idea where to start, here are the best sakes deliveries in Singapore to try today.