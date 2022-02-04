Bruichladdich’s new Black Art 09.1 is a time machine to the distillery’s past

Bruichladdich is famed for its forward thinking approach, but its latest Black Art release takes whisky drinkers on a journey back through time.

Twenty nine years, to be exact. Distilled in 1992, Black Art 09.1 is the oldest expression released by the brand to date, and is a snapshot of an era before the Hebridean distillery closed in 1994.

When the distillery reopened in 2001 under new ownership, less than one percent of their single malt came from the previous generation, and the ninth edition pays tribute to the people who produced it. “It’s thinking about who made it in those days,” said Head Distiller Adam Hannett. At the same time, he combined it with the brand’s reputation for pushing boundaries by ageing it in hundreds of casks.

“With this edition of Black Art, I took inspiration from the groundwork done in the early days of this series, where there was a relentless pursuit to layer flavour,” he said. “This whisky would rest in some of the finest casks, sometimes for just a few weeks, adding a delicate layer of fruit before we moved the whisky on again.”

As with previous Black Art releases, the casks Hannett used is a secret. Instead, it’s meant to showcase “the skill of a blender,” he said.

It’s undoubtedly an accomplishment. Unpeated and bottled at 44 percent ABV, the nose is a salvo of tropical fruit, dark chocolate, coconut and toast. Caramel reveals itself over time. Nutty chocolate continue on the palate, together with brown sugar, date and citrus. Dried fruit carries over in the long finish, together with warm spices, vanilla and honey.

Also new from Bruichladdich is the 12th edition of its Octomore series. Known for being the world’s most heavily peated spirit range, the latest expressions seek to balance the exuberance of five-year-old single malts with incredibly high levels of peat smoke.

The 12.1 is the base Octomore, and half-a-decade of maturation in American oak casks produces bright notes of smoked meat, sweet citrus and a mineral-like character. The 12.2 spends a shorter time in the same barrels before moving on to ex-Sauternes casks. The resulting profile offers melon, apricot and lemon tart, layered over cinnamon, tobacco and honey.

The 12.3 is the most unique out of the trio. It uses barley from a single vintage grown in a field next door to the distillery, and demonstrates what terroir can mean for whisky. “There’s a common misconception that the soil doesn’t make a difference,” Hannett said, “but every year there’s a difference in flavour. The influence is there.”

The spirit is matured in sherry casks, the first time it received this treatment in the entire history of the range, then divided between American oak casks and Pedro Ximenez solera casks in a 75:25 split. It’s a winner: sweet smoke, sea spray and earth intermingling with raisin, dried fig and warm spices.

Bruichladdich Black Art 09.1 retails at S$720. For Octomore, it’s $260 for 12.1 S$300 for 12.2 and S$365 for 12.3.

The four expressions are available for online purchase on LazMall, Shopee and Amazon, or try them at The Single Cask, Cooperage, Malts, Meatsmith, 1 Penny Black and Shanghai Vault.