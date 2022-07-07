Lifestyle Asia
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Brad Pitt to Jay Z: 7 celebrity-owned wines to sip on this summer
07 Jul 2022 02:00 PM

Anushka Narula
As if they’re not already making enough money, celebrities today are indulging in a variety of outrageously profitable side hustles. Besides cosmetics and apparel, they’ve begun investing in and launching their own wine brands. From Post Malone’s Maison No.9 to Jay Z’s Champagne, these are some of the standout celebrity owned wines that you should add to your cart right now.

Invest in these best celebrity wine brands

Summer vacation entails spending time outside, preferably with a a glass of wine in hand. Wine makes everything better, whether you’re at the beach, relaxing at the pool side, or enjoying a lovely little picnic date. There are many wines to suit every taste, and price bracket.

Your favourite celebrities know this all too well, and have entered the industry by creating their very own wine. To help you. navigate all these buzzy labels, here are some of the stand-out celebrity-owned wine brands on the market that you should certainly include to your bar cart from names such as Post Malone, Cara Delevingne, and more.

Post Malone’s Maison No. 9

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maison No. 9 (@maison9wine)

After spending time in Provence working with winemaker Alexis Cornu, the rapper launched his first French rosé wine, Maison No. 9, in June 2020. The celebrity-owned wine brand’s rosé is described as “clean, dry, crisp… with a texture that is mouthwatering and savoury, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes.” If you want to get fancy, go for this one.

Brad Pitt’s Fleur de Miraval rosé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miraval (@miraval)

Succumb to Miraval Castle’s exceptional Côtes-de-Provence rosé. The Wine Spectator ranked this rosé from the Var as the first of the world’s top 100 wines. The hue is a lovely petal pink with shimmering reflections. Château de Miraval on the Provence Coast offers beautiful aromas of fresh fruit and spring flowers. It discreetly combines a tremendous freshness and a magnificent complexity, and develops saline and mineral notes.

Jay Z’s Ace of Spades Champagne

If you’ve got a whopping amount to spend on champagne for an extra, extra special occasion, then say hello to Jay Z’s Ace of Spades Champagne. The flashy bottle is still the most iconic cuvée in the range. Rich in old world champagne blending traditions, it is a trio of vintages from some of the region’s most lauded terroirs, resulting in a prestige cuvée with vibrant fresh fruit character and layers of complexity.

Tasting notes : Aromas of peach, apricot, and red berries are followed by crystalised citrus, orange blossom, and hints of brioche. The palate is rich of cherries, exotic fruits, lemon, vanilla, and honey, and mouthfeel is soft and creamy, with a tinge of toastiness from the special Armand de Brignac dosage, which is aged for a year in French oak barrels.

The Delevingne sisters’ Prosecco Rosé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Della Vite Prosecco (@della_vite)

Chloe, Poppy, and Cara have been progressively expanding their responsibly sourced Prosecco offering since establishing their joint Della Vite wine venture in 2020 in collaboration with the legendary Prosecco-producing Biasiotto family.

Their most recent release is the lovely Prosecco Rosé, perfectly timed for summer. At the Global Prosecco Masters, the subtle coral bubbles were already awarded the ‘Master’ medal.

“Not only does she taste good, but she does good as well, because, as part of our environmental commitment, our Prosecco Rosé follows just the same sustainable production process as our other wines, with a donation from each bottle purchased going to My Trees – win, win,” Cara says. In addition to the Prosecco Rosé, the sisters also sell Della Vite Prosecco Superiore DOCG and Della Vite Treviso DOC.

Tasting and pairing notes: Elegant, pale coral pink in colour with an aromatic nose of freshly crushed wild berries and rhubarb. A bright, clean palate with delicate fruit flavours balanced by a creamy texture and fine bubbles, leading to a long, smooth finish. Try with fresh ceviche, baked cavolo nero or nduja bruschetta. It’s also delicious paired with mango sorbet or rhubarb panna cotta.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Rosé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanderpump Wines (@vanderpumpwines)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has a wine line that includes this Vanderpump Rosé, which is made from Cinsault, Grenache, and Syrah grapes sourced from the gorgeous vineyards of the Côtes de Provence AOP in France. With minimal skin contact, this wine has a pale peach hue and a nose of red currant, pepper, and light citrus. A refreshing acidity completes this classic, dry Provencal rosé. In addition, she works with winemakers to create Vanderpump Chardonnay and Vanderpump Cabernet.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X, SJP

SJP’s Sauvignon Blanc, which falls within the more affordable celebrity wine category, was created in collaboration with New Zealand winery Invivo. The white wine has aromas of ripe tropical fruit and citrus peel, with a hint of exotic guava. The delicate oak influence underpins the fruit on the nose and lends an immediate softness on the palate. This swiftly fills the mouth and the balanced acid structure emerges through the folds of supple savoury and fruit sweet characters. The finish is long and delicious.

For those who enjoy rosé, the Sex and the City star has collaborated with a Provence family estate to create a crisp, full-bodied pink wine.

John Legend’s LVE Rosé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LVE Wines (@lve_wines)

John Legend works with Raymond Vineyards in Napa Valley to produce a line of wines. The hue of this LVE French rosé is a stunning light pink. It exudes fruitiness and elegance. The nose is aromatic with delicate notes of peach blossom, raspberry and apricot. Full on the palate, crisp light notes of fresh picked strawberry and white nectarine lead to an elegant and lengthy finish.

(Hero and featured image credits: Johnny Nunez/Wireimage & invivoxsjp)

Cara Delevingne Sarah Jessica Parker John Legend Post Malone celeb owned wine brands
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
