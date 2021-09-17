Chandon reinvigorates the sparkling wine scene with its first rebranding in 60 years

As one of the leading brands of sparkling wine, Chandon — an LVMH-owned brand — knows a thing or two about creating a bottle worthy of any occasion or celebration.

The label was launched six decades ago when Robert Jean de Vogüé, then-President of Moët & Chandon, and a handful of other exceptional individuals wanted to redefine the world of luxury sparkling wine. To make it modern however, they ventured beyond the hallowed grounds of France and into domains around the world, namely Argentina, Brazil, California, Australia, China, and India. These four continents made Chandon the largest sparkling vineyard worldwide and also the only one on which the sun never sets on.

To stand out in the busy market today — and to no doubt pique the interest in a younger market— Chandon unveiled a new brand identity and refreshed packaging that are emblematic of its unparalleled quality and consistent craftsmanship. Its visual identity mirrors this exactly too, spreading across six brand pillars consisting of Courage, Inspiration, Collaboration, Adventurous, Rooted and Inclusive to intrigue the modern audience in the art of sparkling wine appreciation.

Its first new brand design in over 60 years sees the winery’s name boldly emblazoned down the bottle (instead of across), alongside other elements that will surely make it stand out on shelves.

Of the six domains around the world, only Chandon Australia is distributed in Singapore in both Brut and Rosé, both a beautiful pairing for dishes ranging from seafood and fish, to rich meats. The former is a beautiful blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Meunier grapes that were selected across Victoria, Australia, and lends a fresh, vibrant finish with hints of apple sorbet, lemon zest, sourdough and nougat — perfect for summertime picnics with loved ones.

The Rosé too is refreshing with zesty, vibrant, and subtly dry notes. Its beautifully rosy-pink hue can be attributed to the high concentration of Pinot Noir grapes, and the palate here is treated to refreshing flavours of redcurrant, cherry sorbet, and pink grapefruit zest alongside delightfully dry notes of hazelnut and biscuit.

“Premium quality and craftsmanship are inherent to CHANDON. We do our best to ensure that every bottle and every pour captures the brightness and vibrancy of our dynamic terroir. Our new identity delivers the same expressive flavors and aromas that are signature of our sparkling wines – only now in a bold new look,” says Pauline Lhote, CHANDON Winemaker.

Chandon Australia is available in Singapore at RedMart, Cold Storage, Alcohol Delivery, Amazon SG, KrisShop and Asher BWS.

Find out more here.