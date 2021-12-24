Recipes: 3 Christmas cocktails to make with common ingredients

Christmas is this weekend, and Santa is on his last legs. His bag is heavy, his reindeers are tired, he’s had enough of kids asking – no, demanding – for a PS5. Help him across the finish line with these three cocktails made easily with common ingredients.

From Chivas Regal comes this eggnog twist, which omits dairy for a sweet Spanish sherry called Pedro Ximenez. The brand specifies their 13-year-old rye cask whisky, but any blended Scotch will do, as will port or sweet wine instead of sherry. For Belvedere, their vodka highball features almond milk, which is readily available from any supermarket.

(Image credit: Elva Etienne / Moment / Getty Images)

Finally, this variation on mulled wine by Suntory Regional Brand Ambassador Andrew Pang calls for fruits and spices you might already have in your pantry. An inclusion of pear, vanilla and cognac give “an inkling of having a poached pear dessert in the cocktail,” he said.

Till next season for more Christmas cocktails. In the meantime, check out more festive drink recipes including unconventional ingredients, bourbon and warm serves.

Three Christmas cocktails to make with common ingredients:

13 Days of Christmas

Ingredients:

30ml Chivas Extra 13 Rye Cask (or any blended Scotch)

15ml Pedro Ximenez sherry (alternatively, use port or sweet wine)

10ml Sugar syrup*

1 Whole egg

Grated nutmeg for garnish

Glassware: Coupette

Directions:

Shake all ingredients together with ice. Shake again without ice. Strain into the glass and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Belvedere Air

Ingredients:

60ml Almond milk

45ml Belvedere Vodka

20ml Lemon juice

15ml Honey water

Mint sprig for garnish

Glassware: Highball

Directions:

Shake all the ingredients with ice. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with a mint sprig.

* Combine 2 parts honey with 1 part hot water. Stir until incorporated. Let it cool before using.

Brandy Mulled Wine

8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

750ml Red wine

200ml Simple syrup (1:1 ratio)

150ml Cognac (preferably Courvoisier VSOP)

150ml Water

5 Dashes ground nutmeg

2 Tsp vanilla essence

10 Cloves

5 Ginger slices

5 Cinnamon sticks

5 Anise

5 Cardamom

1 Orange

1/2 Lemon

1 Lime

1 Pear

Cinnamon stick, anise, orange peel and rosemary for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Pour all ingredients except the cognac into a pot and bring to a simmer. Pour in cognac and serve warm with torched cinnamon stick.

To serve chilled, wait until the mixture cools, add in cognac and refrigerate. Serve over ice with garnishes.

The Belvedere cocktails are available at Raffles Courtyard from now till 31 January 2022; 328 North Bridge Rd, 1st Floor Raffles Arcade, Singapore 188719

Andrew Pang can be found between the stick at Taylor Adam, 1 Raffles Pl, #01-03, Singapore 048616

Shop Chivas Regal