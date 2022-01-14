CNY cocktails, wine fair and punch bowls from a legend: 8 drink events this January

If you’re looking for a booze-fuelled day this month, consider these eight drink events in January featuring Chinese New Year cocktails, punch bowls, wine fairs and alcohol-soaked brunches.

Tribeca Bar & Bistro is throwing a festival at The Grandstand where you can taste artisanal spirits and wine in flights. Further south, restaurant and grocer The Dempsey Project introduces their Aperitivo sessions, which bundles mezze platters and selected drinks during sunset hours. Akira Back debuts their Sunday brunch with sashimi and Suntory cocktails, and Zafferano pops the champagne for their Lunar New Year brunch.

Smoke & Mirrors joins forces with National Gallery for a tour of paintings that inspired their drinks, and MO Bar rolls out an afternoon tea that you can savour alongside their latest cocktail menu. From Burger & Lobster comes two seasonal cocktails to welcome The Year of the Tiger, and Republic turns to a cocktail legend for their punch bowls.

See below for more details.

Check out these 8 drink events in January: