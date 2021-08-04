These cafes are delivering cold brew for your caffeine fix

Now that working from home has become the norm, and your work-life-balance is seemingly blending into one, we all need more than one cup of joe a day.

Coffee bean subscriptions are available for serious coffee drinkers, but for those of you with picky tastes who are too lazy to brew your own cup, here’s an alternative: cold brew coffee.

Some of our favourite cafes are delivering bottled cold brew coffees to tide use though this period, and others even come in weekly packs of six to eight bottles so that you’ll never run out. Read on for the full list.