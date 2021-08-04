These cafes are delivering cold brew for your caffeine fix

Now that working from home has become the norm, and your work-life-balance is seemingly blending into one, we all need more than one cup of joe a day.
Coffee bean subscriptions are available for serious coffee drinkers, but for those of you with picky tastes who are too lazy to brew your own cup, here’s an alternative: cold brew coffee.
Some of our favourite cafes are delivering bottled cold brew coffees to tide use though this period, and others even come in weekly packs of six to eight bottles so that you’ll never run out. Read on for the full list.
If you’re not satisfied with a one-off coffee order, Parallel’s weekly/bi-weekly coffee subscription is sure to get you buzzing. They come in packs of six or eight for a full week’s supply of caffeine goodness, and the best part is, oat milk options are available too. These full-bodied brews are not only great for your morning coffee fix, but they also make great gifts to a loved one who’s stuck at home just as you are.
Chye Seng Huat Hardware is one of Singapore’s favourite local coffee haunts, and during this trying season, they’re sending the love back to their diners. Choose between a pack of white, black or mixed-flavoured cold brews, with free standard delivery for orders above S$50. Select the Throwback Blend (white coffee) if you like creamy, hazelnut notes, but if you prefer a fruity, floral taste, go for the Ethiopia Suke Quto (black coffee).
First-time visitors head to Atlas Coffeehouse for their laidback vibes and Instagram-worthy interior, but regulars come back for their coffee. The house blend is a custom-roast which incorporates Guatemalan and Brazilian nuts to bring out the comforting flavours of chocolate, nuts and caramel. This circuit breaker, they’re helping you stay caffeinated by sending you some of their bottled cold brews, The Milky Way and The Cosmos, to complement their dishes. Deliveries are available via GrabFood.
Strangers Reunion was the starting ground for many popular baristas in town, so you can be sure that the coffee here will not disappoint. As for bottled drinks, their signature cold brew, White Magic, is an exquisitely smooth double ristretto topped with milk, while the Sea Salt Chocolate is a sweet alternative to those non-coffee lovers. Islandwide delivery is available during operating hours.
If you’re counting on a good cup of joe to get you through the circuit breaker, Habitat should be one of your top choices. Besides a whole range of dishes and sides on their delivery menu, Liquid Gold, the cafe’s very own bottle of smooth cold brew coffee, is available as well. Orders over S$30 receive free island-wide delivery.
Old Hen Coffee Bar’s one-litre bottle of white cold brew coffee will make sure your whole family’s caffeine fix is sorted. If you have no self-control and would rather have your coffee sizes portioned for you, 330-millilitre bottles are available as well. These bottled drinks include the white and black cold brew coffees, Cold Dark Cocoa, Cold Mocha and Cold Matcha Milk. Delivery is free for orders S$55 and above.
If you’re craving a little variety, Stamping Ground Coffee lets you customise a selection of bottled drinks with a minimum order of six bottles. These flavours include the Cold Brew Black, Cold Brew White (lightly sweetened), Chocolate and Matcha Milk, at 150-millimetre each. They are best consumed within the week, and oat milk options are available for their dairy-free friends.
Those who can’t portion out their coffee because they’re too busy knocking back three cups in a row will be pleased to know that Cultures Speciality Coffee is brewing larger batches just for you. Their Cold Brew Black and Cold Brew Magic come in 750-millilitre glass bottles, making it the perfect size for the cold brew addict. Cold Magic also has an oat milk option for all the non-diary folks.
Symmetry has come out with a thoughtful menu during the circuit breaker so that we won’t miss any part of our beloved brunch experience. Apart from their delightful dishes, their cold brews are also available for delivery. The regular-sized cold brew is priced at S$9, and the giant 750-millilitre bottle of joe come at S$27 each.