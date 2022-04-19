Guest shifts & cocktails that let you do it doggy-style: 7 drink events from 18-30 April 2022

That’s it for this month’s public holidays, but these seven drink events from 18 – 30 April 2022 in Singapore might keep you going until the next one.

This year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards will be announced soon, and a number of guest shifts are happening in Singapore before the ceremony next week. One of them takes place at MO Bar, where John Nugent of The Diplomat Hong Kong will be on deck, while Jigger & Pony hosts two bartenders from Milan’s Camparino in Galleria. Highly lauded bartender Erik Lorincz will be taking over Republic for an evening of high-brow drinks.

Travel across premier French wine regions through a wine flight at the Oakwood Premier’s Se7enth restaurant, then head over to Bochinche for their Japanese beef and sake nights. Diners also get to explore offcuts of Australian lamb during two evenings with chefs from P&C and Salted & Hung, then do it doggy-style at a canine fundraiser with The Kongsee and Bulldog Gin. See below for more.

7 drink events from 18 – 30 April 2022 in Singapore: