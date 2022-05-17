7 drink events in Singapore to savour from 17-31 May 2022

There goes our string of long weekends for awhile, which you can lament at these seven drink events happening in Singapore from 17 to 31 May 2022.
The run of guest bartending shifts continued unabated. Acclaimed Sydney Bar Maybe Sammy is at Nutmeg & Clove for the Singapore venue’s eighth anniversary. Edinburgh speakeasy Panda & Sons will be stationed at Jigger & Pony. The Aubrey from Hong Kong joins up with MO Bar. At Raffles Hotel, Bangkok destination Vesper is taking up residence.
Raffles Hotel also lends its French restaurant La Dame de Pic to Manhattan, and both teams are coming together for a food and cocktail dinner at the Regent hotel bar. Sake Labo brings Japanese and Spanish flavours together over craft sake, and Smoke & Mirrors celebrate you, dear drinkers, with a special menu.
Seven drink events to savour from 17-31 May 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
- 17 May: Maybe Sammy bar takeover @ Nutmeg & Clove
- 18 May: Panda & Sons guest shift @ Jigger & Pony
- 20 May: The Aubrey guest shift @ MO Bar
- Now till 22 May: Vesper pop up at @ Long Bar
- 24-25 May: Friends of Manhattan feat. La Dame de Pic
- Now till 26 May: Cheers to You menu @ Smoke & Mirrors
- Now till 30 June: Chef's Table @ Sake Labo
Nutmeg & Clove continues their eighth anniversary celebration with another bar takeover, this time by Maybe Sammy. The Sydney craft cocktail venue and the best bar in Australasia takes inspiration from showbiz, and the current menu is influenced by women in cinema, fashion, art and cinema. Owner Martin Hudak and Bar Manager Paolo Maffietti will be on shift serving a glimpse of that glamour.
Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 7pm to 11pm
Iain McPherson, who shaped Edinburgh’s craft cocktail scene through his bar Panda & Sons, will be taking over Jigger & Pony for one night only. The Prohibition-style speakeasy offers cocktails of great theatre and flair, showcasing both innovative ingredients and the global culture of bartending, of which McPherson is increasing a leading light.
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 8pm to midnight
Hong Kong bar The Aubrey brings their eccentric izakaya experience to Singapore’s MO Bar for one evening only. Part of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Hotel Beverage Manager Devender Seghal will be behind the stick to offer a curation of Japanese-inspired cocktails, as well as a taste of what got The Aubrey to 38th place on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.
Friday, 20 May 2022, 6pm to 10pm
Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar is hosting a pop-up of famous Bangkok bars, and they kicked it off with Vesper. Named after James Bond’s favourite drink, the 19th best bar in Asia this year will be represented by Bar Manager Federico Balzarini as well as bartenders Siriwan Sinpan and Mathurot Thanathaweechaiphong, who will be bringing a selection of their repertoire from home. Walk ins only.
If you miss this, one of the Thai capital’s latest bars, Mahaniyom, will take over from 25 May to 1 June 2022.
Now till 22 May 2022, 5pm to 11pm
Manhattan continues its run of birthday celebrations with a collaboration with La Dame de Pic from Raffles Hotel. Part of its Friends of Manhattan Chef Series, La Dame Chef de Cuisine Francesco Di Marzio and his team will take over the Manhattan kitchen for two nights to dish out canapés, a four-course tasting menu and a petit four paired with four cocktails by the teams at Manhattan and Writers Bar. S$408++ per person
Tuesday and Wednesday, 24 to 25 May 2022, 7pm onwards
Smoke & Mirrors is marking its debut inclusion on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best bars ranking with a menu thanking all its patrons. Called Cheers To You, the special menu is broken down into a selection of refreshing spirits served with a choice of tonic or soda, as well as three classic cocktails to choose from. Drinks are $18++ each, and the menu is available all night long from Mondays to Thursdays until 26 May.
Now till 26 May 2022, Mondays to Thursdays only
Travel experience concierge Native has organised a sake and food pairing dinner (S$168++ per person) at Sake Labo that spans craft brews and innovative Japanese-Spanish dishes. The six-course meal combines chef Derek Ang’s experience at a Spanish restaurant in Shanghai with his love of Japanese flavours, resulting in a tapas-style meal that they coin as Japas. To drink, a selection of sakes made by artisanal Japanese breweries.
Now till 30 June 2022, 6pm daily