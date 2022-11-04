Enjoy a cold one at these 7 drink events this November 2022

From Fukushima sake to spacey wines, these seven drink events in November 2022 are tipped to meet your boozy needs.
On 5 and 6 November, head down to Gillman Barracks for The Guinness Great Grill Out, which marks its return to Singapore with barbecue dishes and highly limited Guinness brews. Japan Rail Cafe takes travellers to Fukushima and its high quality sake, which visitors can try for free until 8 November.
New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay celebrates the 2022 vintage of its influential sauvignon blanc with a new bottle design and free-flow at Open Farm Community’s weekend brunch, while SKAI Bar continues its celebration of rosé wines with a pairing of Ruinart Rosé and a specially crafted pairing dish.
On 10 November, Penfolds is go for launch at their Venture Beyond event at Raffles City highlighting the winery’s progressive winemaking approach, as cognac gets culinary with 11 top restaurants through Perfect Pairing by Martell. At Marina Bay Sands, there’s always a drink for any time and occasion thanks to their Social Hour+ programme.
Seven drink events this November 2022
- 5-6 Nov: The Guinness Great Grill Out @ Gillman Barracks
- 10-20 Nov: Venture Beyond by Penfolds @ Raffles City
- Now till 30 Nov: Ruinart Rosé @ SKAI Bar
- Now till 30 Nov: Fukushima sake tasting @ Japan Rail Cafe
- Now till 18 Dec: Perfect Pairing by Martell
- Now till 4 April 23: free-flow Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc @ Open Farm Community
- Ongoing: Social Hour+ @ Marina Bay Sands
The Guinness Great Grill Out makes a comeback to Gillman Barracks for two days of barbecue by top restaurants, an exclusive dinner, eating competition, and more. The outdoor festival will showcase a variety of flame-cooked dishes by local barbecue joints including Meatsmith, Two Men Bagel House, and Red Eye Smokehouse, as well as host a Chef’s Table dinner by Butcher Boy chef-owner, Andrew Walsh and Guinness Beer & Food Ambassador, Ian Colgan. The five-course meal will be paired with rare Guinness brews like the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Bubble Tea Inspired Stout. An entry ticket includes one pint of Guinness, and dishes are sold separately.
5-6 November 2022, 3pm – midnight
General admission: S$20 per person*
Chef’s Table: S$120 per person
* Includes one complimentary pint of Guinness
Penfolds is going from vineyards to the cosmos at this event marking their progressive house style. Happening at Raffles City, Venture Beyond by Penfolds lets visitors explore their history with an interactive projection wall, and explore their boundary-pushing winemaking techniques through an immersive lunar landscape. While in orbit, savour a wine flight at the bar, strap in for a masterclass, and blast off to tunes from international and local DJs on the weekends, including Mademoiselle Yulia, Darker Than Wax Collective, and Jasmine Sokko.
10-20 November 2022
SKAI Bar is shining a spotlight on the beauty of rosé wines through Rosé in the SKAI, and this time, the attention is on Ruinart. The campaign explores the diversity and versatility of the pink wine through specially created dishes, which for Ruinart Rosé, is paired with bresaola with espelette, sweet potato, peach, and mimolette. Tipplers can experience how the rich and intensely aromatic rosé champagne matches the meal, and drink in Ruinart’s storied heritage: the house is credited for inventing the rosé champagne style over 250 years ago.
Now till 30 November 2022
À la carte pairing: S$68++
Japan Rail Cafe aims to dispel the myths of Fukushima with a month-long food fair at Guoco Tower. The festival features top sakes from the third largest prefecture in Japan, which have been available in Singapore since last year. That’s only good news for sake connoisseurs, as the region has some of Japan’s most remarkable breweries. Toyokuni Brewery, for instance, is known for its deep-flavoured styles, and Yamatogawa Shuzouten’s Junmai Dry Yauemon won gold at a recent hot sake contest. Visitors who come down between 2pm and 7pm by 8 November can also taste these sakes for free.
Now till 30 November 2022
Free-tasting event: now till 8 November 2022, 2pm – 7pm daily
The Perfect Pairing by Martell event positions cognac as a culinary ingredient by showcasing its use in various cuisines. From now till 18 December, 11 restaurants are serving set menus that uses cognac in different ways, from Martell Cordon Bleu-infused mustard on caviar and scallops at Madame Fan, to a shot in Good Grace’s hee peow soup. Other establishments include Yan’s Dining, Taste Paradise, Corduroy Palace, and the Michelin-starred Table 65. The menus also include pairings of cocktails and various cognac expressions.
Now till 18 December 2022
Prices start from S$198++ per person
Since its inception in 1985, Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc has made an impact around the world, and the New Zealand winery is launching its 2022 vintage with a new bottle design. Now with its iconic mountain range emblazoned on the label and embossed on the glass, experience it at Open Farm Community, which is serving free-flow Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2022 at its weekend brunch together with dishes such as curly fries with crab, kale and pumpkin bowl, beer-battered barramundi, smoked salmon sandwich, and single-origin chocolate brownie.
4 November 2022 – 4 April 2023
Saturdays & Sundays, 11am – 3.30pm
S$55++per hour, per pax
Marina Bay Sands has a wealth of drinking and dining destinations, and their Social Hour+ makes it even better. Spanning over 20 venues, the programme offers a myriad of drink promotions during any time of the day, including selected cocktails, wine, beers, and bites from S$12++ at Spago, a craft gin flight at Bread Street Kitchen, and dim sum with drinks at Mott 32. Additionally, Social Hour Tuesdays presents half off signature cocktails at venues such as CUT, db Bistro, Koma, LAVO, and Yardbird.
Ongoing