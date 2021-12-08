Fresh local beers, a 39-year-old whisky and NFT wines are your new drinks this December

Hot off the press, or this case, tanks and barrels, are these eight new drinks in Singapore, including local beers, exclusive whiskies and a NFT wine.
The Macallan kicks it off with their Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, a limited edition single malt brimming with chocolate notes. The Singleton also launched their 39-year-old expression, which comprises of whiskies aged in wine and sherry seasoned casks. It is also the Highland distillery’s longest secondary maturation release to date.
From Singapore comes District Brewers. Launched during the middle of this year, the brand is offering easy drinking, versatile and affordable brews that are named after the country’s neighbourhoods. Also homegrown is Sevendaze, a microbrewery currently with eight beer styles and some awards already under their belt.
Wines also feature heavily this month. Champagne Lombard‘s sharp, mineral driven cuvees are made with grapes from premier and grand cru vineyards, while famed Provence winery Chateau d’Esclans makes it rosé all day with more brooding expressions of pink wine. Five trailblazers in South Africa’s wine scene are now available in Singapore, from the chenin blanc specialist Alheit to the ethereal pinot noirs of Hamilton Russell. Finally, Robert Mondavi teams up with a French porcelain house to offer three exclusive Napa blends that are only available as NFTs.
Below, 8 new drinks to round up 2021 with:
District Brewers is a new Singapore craft beer brand looking to fill the gap between commercial offerings and craft beers. Launched in the middle of 2021, they offer brews that are easy to drink, versatile and true to style, as well as affordable.
All the beers are named after districts in Singapore, and three styles are currently available. The Tuas Factor Pilsner is a crisp, refreshing pint, and the Vienna style Mandai Lager has a floral and fruity character. The third is Orchard Hop’in, a fruity session IPA with aromas of tropical and stone fruits.
Throughout December, District Brewers is launching their beers at three locations (17 December at Hoparound Bistro, 19 December at Wanton Seng’s and 21 December at Mikkeller). Find out more here.
Sevendaze is a microbrewery in Sembawang that sources their ingredients from Germany, the UK and the US. They do not pasteurise their beers, which they say helps to retain stronger, more distinct flavours. Launched in January 2021, they have already picked up awards at this year’s Asia Beer Championship.
From the eight styles currently on offer, Ice Ice Baby is a crisp Bavarian Style Helles Lager, and Truly Madly Deeply is a West Coast IPA with floral and woody notes. Is This Home Truly? is a smooth, nitro Irish red ale, while Black Humour is their version of the Irish dry stout with flavours of roasted coffee and chocolate.
The beers are only available on draft, which you can try at their restaurant and taproom.
Mondays to Sundays, 11.30am to 10.30pm
The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is the first edition in this new limited annual release series designed to highlight the brand’s progress towards sustainable packaging.
For this expression, Whisky Maker Polly Logan worked with Jordi Roca and Damian Allsop of the acclaimed chocolate factory Casa Cacao to identify distinct chocolate notes, which she then picked out in whiskies ageing in sherry seasoned American and European oak casks. Additionally, the packaging is made using discarded husks from cacao pods, and is fully recyclable and biodegradable.
To try it for yourself, The Macallan is holding a dinner over three days in December at their Raffles Hotel showroom. Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse will be creating an exclusive menu and local chocolatier Janice Wong will offer dessert. Bottles can also be purchased online or from their outlet.
Chateau d’Esclans, maker of the famed Whispering Angel rosé, is expanding its selection here to offer more serious styles of pink wine.
There is Rock Angel, which sees grenache, cinsault and vermentino partially fermented in oak barrels for a complex and structured wine with lush stone fruit, lemon and strawberries. Grenache and vermentino combine to form Les Clans, a full bodied rosé with a smooth and creamy texture. Garrus is the most brooding cuvee. It comes from old vine, single vineyard grenache matured in French oak barrels for 11 months, and offers concentrated, rich and spicy notes with a creamy finish.
Chateau d’Esclans can be found at 1855 The Bottle Shop, Bottles & Bottles, The Moomba Wine Shop and Wines Online.
The Singleton 39-Year-Old represents the Highland distillery’s longest secondary maturation to date. The whisky is aged in a variety of casks, including port, red wine, pedro ximenez and oloroso sherries, and finished in French Bordeaux casks.
The nose offers notes of fruit cake and raisins, followed by toasted almond and butterscotch. The palate brings clove, blackberry and brown sugar that leads to a long, fruity and spicy finish. The Singleton recommends adding a splash of water to the dram, which reveals more sweetness and a menthol like finish with a hint of cherry liqueur soaked chocolates.
Only 1,695 bottles are available globally (US$2,680 or S$3,660).
South Africa’s new crop of winemakers are making their Singapore debut at 1855 The Bottle Shop. Like much of the latest generation of winemakers around the world, they take a minimalist approach in the vineyard and cellar, while prizing terroir.
There is Alheit, a white wine specialist with a niche in the Cape’s flagship variety Chenin Blanc, while Taaibosh is renowned for its prolific Stellenbosch red blend inspired by Bordeaux icon Cheval Blanc.
Lismore is founded by a female winemaker whose wines, especially her chardonnay and syrah, achieved critically acclaim despite facing bankruptcy and a fire that burned her business down. Another female winemaker is Jessica Saurwein, who’s namesake brand is known for crafting elegant, delicate pinot noir and riesling.
At the pointy end is the celebrated Hamilton Russell, who helped put South African wine on the global map with his world class Burgundian style pinot Noir and chardonnay.
From now till 31 December, Wakanui Grill Dining is offering a tasting flight (S$24++) of Alheit, Hamilton Russell and Taaibosch alongside bincho grilled meats.
Mondays to Sundays, 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30m to 11pm
Also available by the bottle at 1855 The Bottle Shop’s online store or at their retail locations.
Champagne Lombard is a family run champagne house based in Epernay. Founded by Robert Andrieu in 1925, the brand is currently run by his great grandson Thomas Lombard, who continues his grandfather’s approach in using oak barrels to showcase specific terroirs and plots.
The winery focuses on grapes planted in premier and grand cru vineyards, and deliberately stops malolactic fermentation from happening – a process common in champagne production that gives wines a creaminess – in order to preserve freshness and a mineral character. The wines are also bottle aged for a minimum of three to five years.
Their entry level Extra Brut Premier Cru, for instance, is crisp and aromatic, while rosé style Les Marquises offers notes of delicate red fruits. The flagship Grand Cru Millesime 2008 carries a sublime sharpness and ripe fruit character.
Famed Napa Valley winery Robert Mondavi dips its toes into the NFT world with this highly exclusive range of wines. The collection is titled MCMLXVI in a nod to the year the brand was established, and features 1,966 ceramic 1.5 litre bottles designed in collaboration with French porcelain house Bernardaud.
Inside, the magnum bottles hold wine blends created exclusively for the range, which are sourced from the fabled To Kalon Vineyard in Napa Valley. Each bottle will be offered only through generative art non-fungible tokens starting 15 December 2021. The bottles will also be on display in Bernardaud showrooms across Asia in 2022.
Available from 15 December 2021.