Fresh local beers, a 39-year-old whisky and NFT wines are your new drinks this December

Hot off the press, or this case, tanks and barrels, are these eight new drinks in Singapore, including local beers, exclusive whiskies and a NFT wine.

The Macallan kicks it off with their Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, a limited edition single malt brimming with chocolate notes. The Singleton also launched their 39-year-old expression, which comprises of whiskies aged in wine and sherry seasoned casks. It is also the Highland distillery’s longest secondary maturation release to date.

From Singapore comes District Brewers. Launched during the middle of this year, the brand is offering easy drinking, versatile and affordable brews that are named after the country’s neighbourhoods. Also homegrown is Sevendaze, a microbrewery currently with eight beer styles and some awards already under their belt.

Wines also feature heavily this month. Champagne Lombard‘s sharp, mineral driven cuvees are made with grapes from premier and grand cru vineyards, while famed Provence winery Chateau d’Esclans makes it rosé all day with more brooding expressions of pink wine. Five trailblazers in South Africa’s wine scene are now available in Singapore, from the chenin blanc specialist Alheit to the ethereal pinot noirs of Hamilton Russell. Finally, Robert Mondavi teams up with a French porcelain house to offer three exclusive Napa blends that are only available as NFTs.

Read on to find out more, then check out our boozy Christmas gift guide if you’re still thirsty.

Below, 8 new drinks to round up 2021 with: