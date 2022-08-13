German whisky and rum are now a thing at Brotzeit

No longer confined to schnapps, monkeys, and stags, German spirit producers are branching out to other categories including whisky and rum.

While relatively new in Singapore, these spirits have been winning awards at competitions around the world, and a selection is now available at Brotzeit.

The German restaurant chain has imported them directly since 2020, and began offering them in tasting flights last month. “We want to bring something new to our customers that also fits our theme,” said international franchise and brand marketing director, Gerhard Lanyi.

Germany’s spirits industry is dominated by producers who make fruit-based brandies known as schnapps. But some are starting to experiment with alcohol not traditionally distilled within their country’s borders. “Most of them are the younger generation of schnapps producers who want to try something new,” Lanyi said.

Bavarian distiller Lantenhammer, for instance, begun with schnapps and liqueurs in 1928, but expanded into whisky in 1994 under the Slyrs brand. Today, they operate out of a separate distillery making blended and single malts, some of which were awarded gold medals at The World Whisky Masters 2021 competition.

For Wild Brennerei in the Black Forest (or Wild Distillery in German, no relations to a Danish spirits brand with the same name), their cherry cask whisky was named Germany’s best whisky at the 2019 International Spirits Awards. They also make a spiced rum and a rum aged in Black Forest oak.

Both brands are eminently drinkable. Slyrs’s examples are more herbaceous, with the Single Malt Whisky Aged 12 Years standing out for its spicy, dried apricot, and honey profile. For Wild, the 12 Pointer Black Wood Peated Whisky’s flavours of melon, citrus, and vanilla over gentle smoke is a smooth introduction to consumers new to the style.

Brotzeit offers these spirits in customisable flights for S$45++, which include a selection of bar bites. According to Lanyi, they have proven popular. “People try a sample, they like it, and they buy four bottles,” he said. The bottles are also available for sale on their website.

Brotzeit has locations at Vivocity, Raffles City, Katong, and Westgate. Click on the links to book.