Glenfiddich and Mr Porter collaborate for a limited edition single malt Scotch whisky

Glenfiddich and Mr Porter have teamed up for a new limited edition whisky. Toasting a new age of luxury, the exclusive expression has been made with style and produced with heritage.

The collaboration between both brands is a first-of-its-kind. Glenfiddich is the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky whilst Mr Porter is the award-winning online destination for men’s style. The latter has spent the last decade curating the world’s most desirable menswear brands. It marks the first time the platform is entering the world of fine spirits.

Bringing their expertise to the fore, Glenfiddich and Mr Porter has produced a unique new expression of whisky crafted through a highly creative lens. Inspired by both brands’ restless explorations of taste, elegance and innovation, the limited edition whisky offers a fresh take on luxury and style.

The limited edition Glenfiddich Presented by Mr Porter

Glenfiddich and Mr Porter’s single malt Scotch whisky is limited to only 1,500 bottles worldwide. It is a beautifully complex 20 Year Old that produces layers of fudge, spiced oak, and caramelised Demerara sugar. A true collector’s item in the making, the limited edition Glenfiddich Presented by Mr Porter is a treasure to be enjoyed with close friends, an elegant addition to home bars and the perfect accessory for raising a dram.

The rich and indulgent single malt has been curated by Mr Porter Creative Director, Ben Palmer, under the expert guidance of Glenfiddich Malt Master, Brian Kinsman. Both taste leaders have worked in tandem to develop the perfect final liquid, hand selecting casks of New American oak, ex-bourbon and European oak sherry casks, married together to create a deep, silky smooth single malt.

This use of Glenfiddich’s innovative Solera technique combines the three casks to create a bigger, richer, and more complex flavour represents a rare marriage of casks. The bespoke casing, also designed by Palmer and Kinsman, will see the bottle presented in a crisp white, embossed casing, lined with a subtly designed, minimalistic monogram featuring the two iconic brand emblems.

How to purchase

Due to the highly-limited vatting, luxury spirit enthusiasts and style seekers will need to visit Glenfiddich.com to register their details into the ballot, opening on Wednesday 3rd November at 00.01 GMT, to be in with a chance to buy one of the exclusive bottles.

Glenfiddich presented by Mr Porter will be available only to consumers based in the United Kingdom (£300), United States (US$425), Singapore (S$608) and Australia (AUD540).

(Images: Glenfiddich and Mr Porter)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.