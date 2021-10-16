Hendrick’s calls out to moonbathers and stargazers with its new limited edition gin

If there’s one brand that’s completely in tune with nature and all its mysteries, it’s Hendrick’s Gin. After paying homage to the romance of the midsummer solstice and the exoticness of the Amazon rainforest, the eclectic gin-maker is looking much further for inspiration.

If you haven’t already guessed by its name, its latest muse is the moon. Hendrick’s Lunar Gin is the second limited edition expression that’s released as part of master distiller Lesley Gracie’s “Cabinet of Curiosities”, and is inspired by the countless moon-lit evenings she spent tending to the precious botanicals that flourished in Hendrick Gin Palace’s greenhouses.

“It’s a feeling. That feeling when it’s a real dark, calm night, there’s a clear sky and the stars are out,” said Gracie on the unusual inspiration.

“I like that feeling and wanted to bottle that sensation of sharing stories under the stars. In the still of the night, you can get all sorts of smells – there are certain flowers that only release their scent under the light of the moon. There is a peculiar sensory attachment to scents at night. Your body doesn’t react to aromas in the same way as during daylight. The darkness changes things, including how you respond to those around you, everything feels different at night.”

And so this delightfully smooth gin is equal parts intriguing and complex; floral notes are delicately balanced with the warmth of baked spices, before finishing with a light citrus burst that’ll keep you coming back for more. Naturally, this gin is best had on casual nights with loved ones — preferably under the moon’s glow.

Those who want to best experience this “once in a blue moon” release can head to Smoke & Mirrors for a special Cocktails & Moonbathing experience. Available from 1 November 2021 to 29 January 2022, the lunar-inspired menu will see themed bar bites and three cocktails — Lunar Pixie, Elixir of Legolas, and Harvest Moon — created just for the occasion.

Try all three creations, and you’ll receive a limited edition moon bathing kit to take home. Expect to find collectible oddities like a moonbathing balm, moonbathing mat and moon goggles in a Hendrick’s Lunar Gin tote bag.

If you prefer to savour the moon’s energy from the comfort of your home, Hendrick’s Lunar Gin is also available at Cold Storage, participating retail outlets like Cellarbration, and local partner bars like BeGin Bar and Jekyll & Hyde.

You’ll also be able to shop it online on Lazada and Shopee from 1 November 2021. Try your hand at a Lunar & Tonic (your classic G&T, but elevated with black pepper), the Moonlight Delight (perfect for autumn), or the Cosmic Cooler (a bubbly gimlet that highlights the flora and spices of the gin).

