If you’re thinking of drinking alcohol with Chinese food, consider this beverage more modern, versatile, and perhaps promising than wine: whisky. For some tips, we turn to an expert on how to pair whisky with Chinese food.

It’s a combination that’s becoming popular among Chinese restaurants as they target younger and open minded consumers. At a recent dinner, Madame Fan paired xiao long bao with The Balvenie’s rum-matured 14-year-old single malt. Last month, Si Chuan Dou Hua at Parkroyal on Kitchener Road served modern Cantonese dishes alongside Suntory whiskies such as sea cucumber with Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve. The event was so successful that they plan to hold another in March this year.

“We noticed an increasing demand and interest in whisky, as well as the shift in the demographics of whisky lovers,” said Monica Loh, marketing communications manager at Parkroyal on Kitchener Road. “As with the evolving trend, there are the young and old who are open to new ways of appreciating spirits.”

Whisky’s adaptability also make it a good match for the wide-ranging flavours of Chinese cuisine, said Chris Chambers, brand ambassador for Loch Lomond Group. The independent Scottish distiller is debuting their range in Singapore at contemporary Chinese eatery Xi Yan next month.

“The sheer variety of flavours available in whisky, plus the fact that you can serve whisky in multiple ways, such as neat or in a cocktail, makes it more flexible to match the wide range of flavours in Chinese cuisine,” he said.

To help you along, here are some tips from Chambers when you’re drinking whisky at your next Chinese meal.

How to pair whisky with Chinese food, according to an expert

Complement or contrast

“You have to consider the flavour profile, deciding if you want contrasting flavours or complementary ones. The biggest consideration should be to approach each dish separately rather than assume what works for one dish will work for all, even if they look similar on paper.”

“I tend to focus on the overall flavour profile of the particular whisky to complement it with dishes that accentuate similar flavour profiles. For instance, the Loch Lomond 18-Year-Old is a lighter, fruitier spirit with a profile of green apple, grapefruit, honeysuckle and soft smoke that makes a wonderful pairing with beef. Glen Scotia 15 Year Old has flavours of sweet, ripe fruits and great depth with wood and warm spice notes. Those pair well with a spicy fish dish.”

Think of texture

“Texture is important in Chinese cuisine, so this should also be considered. Whiskies can vary in mouthfeel; matching this with the texture of the food will add an extra dimension to the experience.”

Consider serving style

“Typically, I advise people at whisky tastings to taste neat first, then add a few drops of water and re-taste. This would ideally be done in dedicated whisky tasting glasses which are shaped to enhance the experience of drinking and nosing whisky.”

“While this remains a good general rule for food pairing events, you may require extra water or even ice depending on the dish. For example, any heavily spiced dish high can clash with whiskies that taste more strongly of oak. Those notes in whisky tend to be more muted when chilled, so an on-the-rocks serve may be more appropriate to better harmonise the pairing.”

Scotch whisky remains your best bet

“With the largest number of distilleries and styles, I would still look to Scotch whisky first. No limits to particular regions, better to consider the country as a whole to maximise your options. Chinese cuisine is very varied as well, but you should find something to suit almost any dish. That said, I would be happy to use whiskies from anywhere in the world as long as it made for a good pairing.”