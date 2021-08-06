One of the worse things about the pandemic is the fact that access to your favourite cocktails, at your favourite bar, made by your favourite bartenders is limited.

Sure, you can make your own cocktails at home — we’ve got the recipes of plenty of classics here — but sometimes hard work and determination aren’t enough to craft the perfect glass of Margarita. Nothing really beats the intuition of a well-honed mixologist, especially the ones that have ditched the jigger for good ol’ fashioned eye-balling.

Just as the bar scene in Singapore has had to pivot, we as drink enthusiasts (read: functioning alcoholics) have also had to find new ways of finding joy again.

Thankfully, our favourite bars and alcohol brands have made the search infinitely easier for us with these lockdown initiatives. This includes a tuck shop concept by a very popular bar in town, masterclasses by your favourite bartenders, and care packages that will save you a trip to the grocery store if you were planning a mini get-together.

You know where to find us then.