One of the worse things about the pandemic is the fact that access to your favourite cocktails, at your favourite bar, made by your favourite bartenders is limited.
Sure, you can make your own cocktails at home — we’ve got the recipes of plenty of classics here — but sometimes hard work and determination aren’t enough to craft the perfect glass of Margarita. Nothing really beats the intuition of a well-honed mixologist, especially the ones that have ditched the jigger for good ol’ fashioned eye-balling.
Just as the bar scene in Singapore has had to pivot, we as drink enthusiasts (read: functioning alcoholics) have also had to find new ways of finding joy again.
Thankfully, our favourite bars and alcohol brands have made the search infinitely easier for us with these lockdown initiatives. This includes a tuck shop concept by a very popular bar in town, masterclasses by your favourite bartenders, and care packages that will save you a trip to the grocery store if you were planning a mini get-together.
You know where to find us then.
Miss the cocktails and ambience at 28 Hong Kong Street? Your favourite cocktail establishment is switching things up this lockdown with a street-side tuck shop that offers takeaway food, drinks, and merch. Yes, this even includes a free Frozé with every cocktail or spirit purchase. Those who fancy a quick bite will find bar grub like hot dogs and vegetarian-friendly quesadillas on offer, as well as fresh-baked cookies for dessert.
Even if you’re not hankering for something alcoholic, the pop-up has other offerings to combat the infernal heat. Besides lemonade (that can be had with or without booze), there’s also cold brew and power smoothies (with or without protein) on the menu.
Open Monday — Saturday from 11am.
For those who refuse to leave the comforts of their home, 28 Hong Kong Street is also back with its House Party. Made for groups of six to 16, the in-home experience will see each participant receive everything that’s required for a good time — think two bottled cocktails, a bottle of 28 Pilsner, a bottle of Perrier, a jar of 28’s fancy nuts and garden chips, some 28HKS swag, and 28’s bar family to host. The House Party experience costs S$110 nett per guest.
Otherwise, the experts there will be happy to impart their knowledge of cocktail making to you via the new Cocktail Masterclass. Besides sample packs, snacks, and cocktails that you can make at home under the virtual supervision of a professional, the class will also be an insightful journey into your favourite spirits.
All the “circling backs” and accidental mutes getting to you? Monkey Shoulder knows all too well that Zoom fatigue is a thing and instead of fighting it, wants to teach you how to embrace it — with a good cocktail and a good laugh. Zoomtails is a collection of refreshing limited-edition cocktails that comes in special SOS boxes — all delivered ice-cold to your door.
These delicious cocktails all celebrate the blended malt whisky in the most playful ways, whether it’s the pairing with sarsaparilla in “Is Everyone Here”, or the fruity marriage of soursop and raspberry in “The Best Practice”. For the best escape from the grind, swing on over to Monkey Shoulder’s microsite here, where playlists, recipes, and hilarious multi-player card games await.
Zoomtails will retail at S$55, and the set will be available for order via the campaign website from 16 August to 4 October. If you want to secure a set, pre-order yours via the button below.
If you’re one for convenience but not splitting headaches the next day, you’ll find solace in Lyre’s ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic cocktails in a can. Three flavours are available here, including the award-winning Amalfi Spritz, G&T, and Classico.
This trio is also vegan, gluten-free and contains less than 69 calorie per can, so you can enjoy this guilt-free indulgence without any of the guilt. Lyre’s ready-to-drink cocktails are available by the can (S$6.50) or in a pack of four (S$25) by flavour at select Cold Storages islandwide and online.
We’ll admit that it’s a little hard to recreate the bar’s grandiose Art Deco-chic environment in your home, but this is as good as it gets. This curated care package by the storied establishment comes with all the Atlas essentials, including aperitivo like truffle manchego, jamon, and house-made pork terrine. There’s also a vegetarian option that includes goats cheese, sliced sourdough, and camelbert rouzaire.
It’s the bottled cocktails, however, that are the real stars here; the box for two (S$208) comes with five different cocktails — the Atlas Martini, Negroni, Bitter Soma, Pêche Milk Punch, and Espresso Martini. You can also expect a pair of Atlas’ Petit Coupettes in the package, so you can keep your coffee-stained mugs in your cupboard and sip on these concoctions in style.
If you miss your favourite cocktails by Jigger & Pony, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Singapore’s best bar has also pivoted to bring us PONY, its very own bottled cocktail brand that allows you to have your favourites at home. If you want to take the experience a notch further though, the establishment is also offering mixology kits for you to get handsy with your drinks.
The Whisky Classic Kit sees everything from ingredients and garnishes for two cocktails, to an instructional booklet and a short video of principal bartender Silvio Daniele, who will bring you through the entire process. Longer, interactive masterclasses by Jigger & Pony’s award-winning mixologists are also available as an add-on.
If you can’t decide between a cocktail or beer, or simply want to sling both simultaneously (no judgements), local independent brewery Trouble Brewing and ready-to-drink bottled cocktail brand Temple Street have collaborated on two National Day bundles that will satisfy both needs at home.
The sets feature either 24 or 12 Limited Edition Singapore Lagers as well as six Singapore Slings for S$130 and S$99 respectively. Both drinks here are a dream to pair with local food, so you’re in good hands if you’re planning a local-themed celebration.
Gin lovers, this one’s for you. Created in collaboration with the Craft Gin Club (UK’s biggest gin subscription club) and the Singapore Tourism Board, this special box pays homage to Singapore’s very own Brass Lion Distillery. In this box is not only a 700ml bottle of its gin, but also the recipe and ingredients for making the Singapore Fling — a cheeky take on the cocktail that put us on the map. To make the National Day celebrations even sweeter, expect a variety of local snacks in this box to pair, including poppadoms from local brand Uncle Saba’s.