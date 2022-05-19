Interview: ‘It’s a massive game of Tetris’: Lyre’s Mark Livings on making non-alcoholic spirits

Mark Livings makes, um, a living out of being a copycat.

As the co-founder and CEO of drinks company Lyre’s, his products imitate everything there is about whisky, gin, rum, sparkling wine and liqueurs, except the alcohol. Founded in 2019, the brand is even named after the sound-mimicking lyrebird.

His tactics have worked. Lyre’s recently became the world’s most awarded non-alcoholic spirit brand after winning 10 medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020. In Singapore, they’re sold at high-end supermarkets and found in top cocktail bars like Tippling Club, Atlas and Manhattan.

But Lyre’s continues to add new products to their already extensive range. In February this year, they launched the tequila-inspired Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva spirits, as well as a zero-ABV version of a pink gin. More styles are in the works. We talk to him to find out more about the science and challenges behind making non-alcoholic spirits, and if they’ll one day ditch the association with alcohol entirely.

Can you talk about how Lyre’s is made, and what makes it different from other non-alcoholic spirit brands?

“We always wanted to create a brand that could get as close as possible to the original spirit in terms of flavour, experience, intensity, and so on. How do we get the best possible liquid in the glass to bring it in proximity?

So, we didn’t approach it like a distiller would approach making a spirit, where I distilled something then I worked out how to remove the alcohol. We took a scientific approach. We also wanted to ensure that everything in the bottle, from a flavour perspective, was natural. So we confined ourselves to the natural world with regards to looking for ingredients, looking for processes that could extract the things that we needed. But primarily, it’s made from essence extracts and distillates. And a little bit of food science magic to keep it all shelf stable and deliver the intensity as well.

One of the things that the category fights for is intensity of flavour. Ethanol in spirits is a very powerful solvent, so you can jam pack a lot of flavours into it as a base solution. Because we needed to be water-based, it’s a very, very difficult thing to do. So we’ve used a lot of beverage technology that’s available in order to deliver the intensity that spirits would have as well.”

Using your new Agave Reserva as an example, how do you achieve the oak flavour?

“Yeah, that’s a really interesting one. What makes oak taste like oak lives inside a very strong cellulose reinforced cell. Ethanol will break through that cell in time and pull the flavour into the beverage. For us, we needed to use a similar technique. You can extract that flavour using other solvents as well.

And once you isolated the compound that makes oak taste like oak, you work out how to keep it stable in a liquid like Lyre’s. It’s a very difficult process to explain, I’d need about an hour. But it’s the same source of flavour. It’s not synthesised. If you throw water into an oak barrel, you’re not going to get an oak flavour, because the water doesn’t have enough firepower to pull the flavour out of the oak.”

So it’s identifying what makes something taste that way, and then trying to recreate it through other methods.

“Exactly. The easiest way to put it is we rebuild the beverage in the glass at the molecular level. We isolate the thing that gives us a taste, a smell, or a sensation. We look for that in the natural world. And then we bring it into our range.

I remember when we needed some vanilla for our non-alcoholic American malt, which is our bourbon equivalent. We found more than 230 different vanilla extracts in the world. They range from smoky and spicy to sweet and confected. Some of them are fruity. So you need to spend a lot of time working out exactly the type that you need.

And then there are adjacent flavours around the core flavour and how they interact with everything else in the beverage. It’s a massive game of molecular-flavour Tetris that we’re playing to make it work.”

Non-alcoholic spirits are now marketed for use in cocktails. Do you think there will be a product that can be drunk neat?

“I think we will. There’s now a commercial outcome here in the category that’s going to drive the innovation and the research and development even harder than it has been today. It’s still early days for the category. One of the challenges is – take whisky for example – about 40 percent of it is pure ethanol. Ethanol is a very high gravity product. It feels heavy and substantial on the palate. When you’re taking the same flavours and putting them into a water base, it feels lighter. So the number one thing that we need to deal with is gravity in the beverage.”

“The second thing we need to deal with is alcohol behaves physiologically with the body very differently to how water does. It inflames the tongue and the cheeks and the palate. There is blood rushing to the mouth because there’s a solvent and it’s damaging the lining. So inadvertently it increases the intensity of flavour.

Then there’s also that warming sensation as you consume it. We use natural extracts that help us create that sensation like peppers, capsicum, ginger, menthol, even some Sichuan pepper from time to time in order to move our products as close as possible to having that sensation available when you consume them.”

That’s something the category usually doesn’t talk about. They tend to focus on flavours.

“Right. It’s easier with our liqueurs because they contain sugar like the original. Sugar in the original hides the alcohol and sugar in ours hides the no-alcohol. They feel exactly the same and they taste exactly the same on the palate, even though one is 20 to 35 percent ABV and ours is zero percent ABV. When you take bourbons, whiskeys, rums, gins and you put them in a mixer that typically contains sugar, it does that job as well.”

The non-alcoholic spirits category still relies on traditional alcohol for its identity. Will there be a day when it stands on its own?

“One thing I know after a lifetime spent in marketing is that as soon as the consumer adopts a word for something, they’re never going to let it go. Even now, when you go to the UK and buy a vacuum cleaner, you’re going to buy a Hoover. I haven’t met a single English person who’s called a vacuum cleaner a vacuum cleaner. They’re going to Hoover the carpet. I think it’s natural that people refer to them as spirits, because they look and taste and behave exactly like spirits do. But the non-alcoholic prefix helps them differentiate. I think it’s here to stay given that consumers have already adopted it.”

Lyre’s can be purchased from their website. You can also find them at most craft cocktail bars in Singapore.