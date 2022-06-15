8 new drink events in Singapore from 15-30 June 2022

Tipplers, here is where to get your booze on at these eight drink events in Singapore this second half of June 2022.

Father’s Day promos are still going on at Anti:dote, which is offering a six-course meal with cocktails, and Sol & Luna pairs a whisky flight with steak. At Bread Street Kitchen, gin takes centre stage through flights of craft distilleries.

In wine, Penfolds has a space-inspired pop-up showcasing its dynamic style, and Gemma is serving a wine dinner matched with wines made on an active volcano. Then it’s a turn to the New World with California Wine Month, an event across five top restaurants to highlight styles from the Sunshine State.

For cocktails, Long Bar caps off its pop-up of top Bangkok bars with Lennon’s, and Caffe Fernet serves up two guest shifts of Italian bartenders and their progressive drinks. Read on for more.

8 new drink events from 15 – 30 June 2022