Finally, something to celebrate. Better yet, it’s over a bottle of champagne, so that’s half the celebratory prep done.

In following the tradition set by its founder Joseph Krug in 1843 as a promise to craft the best champagne every year regardless of annual variations in climate, the House of Krug has launched 2021’s long-awaited Krug Grande Cuvée, and it’s one of the most generous expressions ever created.

Like a phoenix that rose from the ashes that was the pandemic, the Krug Grande Cuvée 169ème Édition is a beautiful marriage of 146 wines from 11 years between 2000 to 2013. The 169th re-creation of Joseph Krug’s dream, however, is a focus on the harvest of 2013, a season remembered for its seemingly endless winter followed by a rainy and cool spring.

To make things more interesting, the unpredictable weather continued again through summer, where hot and sunny days were also marked by hailstorms. Born of such adversity, it was little surprise that the wines of the year were expressive and generous with flavours. The challenge then was to accentuate its beautiful elegance with the different plots’ reserve wines from the other 10 years.

The result is a champagne that’s lightly golden in colour with fine, vivacious bubbles. 40 percent of the final blend can be credited to the House’s extensive library, which explains the breadth and roundness that all Krug Grande Cuvées have become synonymous with. Expect aromas of flowers in bloom, marzipan, citrus fruits, and gingerbread to shine through here, alongside flavours like limoncello, dried fruit, and almond paste to gently graze the palate.

Champagne might be best enjoyed with food (and Krug does recommend the likes of mature comté, grilled shrimps, Moroccan food, and tarte tartin to go with), but the House also makes a case for music. After all, Olivier Krug — who is sixth generation in the family-run business and the current Director of the House of Krug — isn’t known for being your regular champagne guy.

“For centuries, my family has been defying conventions, which is why today this non-conformist spirit lives on in everything we do,” said Krug on this unusual pairing.

For this Édition, he tapped renowned recording artist Ozark Henry and British vocal ensemble Voces8 to compose special binaural audio tracks for the Krug x Music immersion, so expect an immense sensorial experience that feeds both your body and mind while you enjoy your glass of bubbly.

The Krug Grande Cuvée 169ème Édition retails for S$248, and is available online at The Moomba Wine Shop here. Expect to receive a unique code to access the music experience with your purchase.