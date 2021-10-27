LSA Exclusive: Roger Federer uncovers the oldest vintage champagnes in Moët & Chandon’s cellars

Roger Federer has clearly been busy at Epernay. From working his way through its vineyards to uncovering little-known secrets from the Maison’s experts, the tennis superstar’s journey for Moët & Chandon’s “Through the eyes of…” series has been nothing short of spectacular.

All good things must come to an end — but as a champagne connoisseur himself, Federer wasn’t about to leave without getting the answer to yet another burning question: what the oldest vintage champagnes in Moët & Chandon’s historic cellars were.

In the series’ final episode, cellar master Benôit Gouez gives him exclusive access into the rarely-seen space to show him all of his prized bottles. If you needed a hint as to how old the oldest vintage champagne is, we’ll go so much as to tell you that it’s over 150 years old.

Gouez even explains how the cellar’s unique environment keeps these precious bottles going after all these years.

If you’re ready for your final lesson in champagne appreciation, watch the video below:

