Luke’s Lobster launches Taiwan’s Ugly Half Beer in Singapore

Bread and beer are two sides of the same coin like GST and increases, and Luke’s Lobster is heralding the inevitable with the introduction of Taiwan’s Ugly Half Beer to Singapore last month.

The American chain is now exclusively serving a selection of beers from the Taipei-based craft brewery that pair with their lobster rolls, and can be found across all Luke’s Lobster outlets in Singapore as well as online.

Ugly Half is a microbrewery located in Wugu District of New Taipei City. The brand was founded in 2019 by Max Gilbert and Harn Sun, and they source local ingredients to produce styles from a tea lager to an oyster stout. Their labels are also very striking: humorous, psychedelic and much better looking than most NFTs.

Luke’s Lobster currently carries six styles, and has a guide on how to pair them their rolls. The tart, green character of the Guava Gose livens up the buttery Signature Lobster Roll and coaxes out the meat’s sweetness. For the Wasabi Mayo Lobster Roll, the bold, hoppy nature of the Big Three XPA and Hazy IPA stands up to the bite of Japanese horseradish.

The most versatile beers are the Toastea Lager, Jumbo Sour and Oyster Stout. The assam tea in the lager adds to the beer’s crisp, malty flavour, and the sour’s lemony tartness is zesty and refreshing. For the stout, a subtle briny nose leads to a full-bodied, bittersweet coffee taste that complements seafood.

Dine-in rolls are currently priced between S$21.50 to S$33.50, and the beers range from S$13 to S$14. For delivery orders, Luke’s Lobster is offering the Roll & Beer Buddy Set (S$110) that includes a Signature Lobster Roll, Luke’s Trio and choice of any four beers. The beers are also available in a six-pack for S$75 with purchase of any lobster roll.

The Luke’s Lobster Singapore x Ugly Half Beer collaboration is now live at all Luke’s Lobster Singapore outposts (Great World City, Isetan Scotts and Jewel Changi Airport). Delivery can be ordered via their website.